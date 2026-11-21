New poll data reveals fewer British families leave mince pies or whisky for Santa due to living costs, with Gen Z leading alternative traditions.

Families across Britain are significantly altering long-standing holiday rituals, with many abandoning the traditional offerings of mince pies and whisky for Santa Claus. A recent survey conducted by Park Christmas Savings indicates that the practice of leaving alcoholic drinks and festive pastries by the fireplace is reaching an all-time low among UK households. This shift away from Victorian customs coincides with broader economic pressures, as inflation, interest rates, and energy bills force parents to reconsider their spending priorities during the holiday season.

Declining Holiday Customs and Costs

The data highlights a stark decline in traditional hospitality for Father Christmas, driven largely by the rising cost of living. According to the findings, only fifty-four percent of households plan to leave Saint Nicholas a festive bite or a tipple of whisky this year. Furthermore, just thirty-two percent of families intend to treat him to a mince pie, while a mere twenty-four percent plan to leave out a standard glass of milk. The tradition of leaving a wee dram, or small portion of alcohol, has seen an even sharper drop, with only seventeen percent of families participating in this specific custom. These figures suggest that the classic image of Santa enjoying a drink and a snack is becoming increasingly rare in modern British homes.

Also read Former Royal Chef Reveals Secrets of Palace Life and Royal Christmas Traditions

Generational Shifts in Celebration

Demographic analysis reveals that younger generations are far more likely to maintain holiday traditions than their older counterparts, albeit with modern modifications. Three-quarters of Gen Z respondents, defined as adults aged eighteen to twenty-nine, plan to leave a thank-you gesture for Saint Nicholas or his reindeer. This group is also the most open to altering traditional offerings, with eighteen percent intending to provide a non-alcoholic drink and fifteen percent opting for dairy-free milk. In contrast, two-thirds of Millennials aged thirty to forty-four expect to leave some variety of treat, compared to just over half of Gen X aged forty-five to sixty-one. Baby Boomers show the lowest engagement, with only twenty-seven percent planning to stick to the traditional custom entirely.

Advertisement

Financial Pressure on Festivities

Despite the reduction in traditional offerings, the overall financial burden of the holiday season remains substantial for UK families. The average family expects to spend £1,502 on Christmas this year, a figure that includes £693.80 for presents, £185.80 for Christmas dinner, and £158.20 for snacks. The economic strain is evident in the financial planning of parents, with one in three adults, or thirty-five percent, admitting they will go into debt to make the festivities happen. This reliance on borrowing underscores the intense pressure families face to maintain the appearance of a perfect Christmas despite rising inflation and energy costs.

Expert Perspectives on Tradition

Symon Birch from Park Christmas Savings emphasizes the enduring emotional value of these small gestures despite changing economic realities. He notes that traditions which brought joy to Victorian children matter just as much today, serving as a reminder of what truly counts during the holidays. Birch argues that parents strive hard to make the day special for their families, suggesting that Christmas should remain a time to pause life's struggles rather than a source of additional financial anxiety. His comments reflect a broader sentiment that while the specifics of the tradition may evolve, the underlying desire to create wonder for children remains a constant driver of holiday spending.