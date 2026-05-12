Santander Offers £180 Switching Bonus with Attractive Perks for New UK Customers

Santander UK is enticing new customers with a £180 cash bonus and additional benefits when they switch to a Santander Edge® current account. However, strict eligibility criteria apply, including a £3 monthly fee and active Direct Debits. The offer comes with 1% cashback on bills, 6% savings interest, and no fees for international spending. Potential customers are urged to act quickly as the offer may end at any time.

Banks often attract new customers with enticing switching incentives, typically offering cash bonuses along with enhanced savings rates and other perks. These benefits are designed to lure customers away from their current providers.

Currently, several UK banks are running promotions, with one offering a £180 cash bonus along with additional perks. However, it is essential to carefully review the eligibility criteria to avoid missing out on the bonus. Santander, which serves 14 million active UK customers, warns potential customers that eligibility is strict. Specifically, the offer is not available to those who held a Santander current account on January 1, 2025, or those who have previously received a Santander switcher incentive.

Prospective customers are advised to act quickly, as the offer may end at any time, and terms and conditions apply. To qualify for the £180 bonus, you must switch to a Santander Edge® current account, which requires a £3 monthly fee.

Additionally, customers must deposit at least £500 per month and have two active Direct Debits. After following these rules, the bank confirms that the £180 bonus will be received 90 days after the switch request, provided all eligibility criteria are met. Switching to a bank with a fee may be appealing due to the ongoing benefits. Money Saving Expert (MSE) highlights this as a strong pick for households seeking upfront cash and continuous cashback.

The account offers 1% cashback (up to £10 per month) on various bills paid via Direct Debit, including Council Tax, energy, water, mobile, home phone, broadband, and TV subscriptions. Additionally, it provides a 6% interest rate on savings up to £4,000 for a year, potentially earning around £240 in interest. The account also has no fees for spending abroad, making it a convenient travel debit card.

To secure the offer, customers must switch their current account using the Current Account Switch Service. The required Direct Debits can include providers like Vodafone, O2, Sky, EE, Octopus Energy, Ovo Energy, Scottish Power, British Gas, Yorkshire Water, Affinity Water, Three, and Tesco Mobile, among others. For the full list of eligible services and the most up-to-date details, visit the official Santander UK website





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Santander Banking Incentives Current Account Switch Cashback Offers UK Banks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boots Deal Offers 20% Off Kayali Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar 42 Eau de Parfum for £53.33A beauty writer shares their love for Kayali's Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar 42 fragrance, highlighting its top-notch scent trail and staying power, which can last for several hours. The current Boots deal offers a 50ml bottle for just £53.33, making it an excellent opportunity to pick up another bottle at a significant discount.

Read more »

We took a different route up Rivington Pike - and found a treat worth the detourThe secluded location offers something pretty special

Read more »

International football: What are Fifa's rules on switching nationalities?BBC Sport's Ask Me Anything team explains the rules on players switching nations in international football.

Read more »

NatWest and Santander customers 'cost reduction this week'Both banks have announced changes

Read more »