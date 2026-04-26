Santander to Pay £7.5 Billion in Car Finance Mis-selling Compensation

Santander and other lenders will compensate 12.1 million customers mis-sold car finance due to unfair commission practices. The FCA estimates total redress at £7.5 billion, with payouts averaging £829 per person.

Santander , along with numerous other lenders in the United Kingdom, is preparing to issue substantial compensation payments to customers who were mis-sold car finance agreements.

This follows a comprehensive review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which uncovered widespread instances of unfair practices related to discretionary commission arrangements (DCAs). The FCA estimates that approximately 12.1 million deals were mis-sold, impacting a significant portion of consumers who financed vehicle purchases between April 6, 2007, and November 1, 2024.

The average payout per affected customer is projected to be £829, leading to a total redress scheme valued at around £7.5 billion, assuming 75% of eligible consumers file claims. Santander has confirmed it will not contest the scheme and will prioritize its implementation, allowing for immediate payments to begin. Individuals who have already lodged complaints will be given precedence in the payout process.

The core issue revolves around DCAs, a practice outlawed in 2021, which allowed car dealers and brokers to inflate interest rates on car loans to increase their commission earnings. This practice lacked transparency, meaning many customers were unaware that they were paying higher interest rates than necessary, and were therefore unable to negotiate better terms or seek alternative financing options.

The FCA determined that this lack of disclosure created an unfair advantage for lenders and resulted in financial detriment for consumers. Eligibility for compensation extends to those who were not informed about the existence of DCAs or were subject to contractual ties that limited their ability to shop around for more favorable deals.

The FCA’s decision to proceed with the redress scheme is a direct response to mounting consumer complaints and a growing recognition of systemic failings within the motor finance industry. The scale of the mis-selling is considerable, highlighting the need for robust regulatory oversight and consumer protection measures. The FCA has been refining the scheme based on feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including lenders, consumer advocacy groups, and industry representatives.

The FCA’s initial proposals for the redress scheme faced criticism from multiple angles. Lenders expressed concerns that the proposed compensation levels were excessively high and did not accurately reflect the actual financial losses incurred by customers. Conversely, consumer groups and some members of Parliament argued that the initial plans were insufficient and would not adequately compensate motorists for the unfair treatment they had experienced.

In response to this feedback, the FCA has tightened the eligibility criteria to ensure that only those demonstrably treated unfairly will receive compensation. Furthermore, the FCA anticipates that approximately one-third of claims will be subject to a cap to prevent overcompensation. Santander’s decision to accept the scheme, despite some disagreements with its specifics, reflects a desire to provide certainty to customers, shareholders, and the broader motor finance sector.

The bank emphasized its commitment to working collaboratively with regulators and policymakers to enhance the competitiveness of the UK financial market. The FCA expects the majority of claims to be settled by the end of 2027, with millions of payouts anticipated throughout the coming years. This redress scheme represents a significant step towards rectifying past injustices and restoring trust in the motor finance industry





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