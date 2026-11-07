Santiago Pena's Daughter Faces Backlash Over 'Tax The Poor' Shirt Amid Bank Crisis

Costanza Pena draws criticism for wearing a slogan shirt as her father faces house arrest following the collapse of Ueno Bank, affecting millions in Paraguay.

Costanza Pena, the daughter of Paraguay's former president Santiago Pena, has triggered a wave of public outrage after sharing a mirror selfie on social media. In the photograph, the 21-year-old economics and history student at New York City's Columbia University was seen wearing a t-shirt displaying the slogan 'Tax The Poor'. This incident occurred against the backdrop of severe political and economic turmoil in her home country, where her father is currently under investigation.

Political Fallout and House Arrest

The controversy surrounding Costanza Pena emerged while her father, Santiago Pena, was facing the collapse of his political career and legal troubles. Santiago Pena offered his resignation via the social media platform X after a crisis involving the government-linked Ueno Bank turned his own party against him. The 44 senators of Paraguay voted unanimously to remove him from office on Thursday. Following this vote, Pena announced his resignation, ending what was previously considered one of the most stable presidencies in South America.

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On Friday, the ex-president was placed under house arrest on suspicion of breach of trust and influence peddling. He was required to appear before prosecutors at the Attorney General's office in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay. During this appearance, Santiago Pena denied any wrongdoing. However, he is accused of manipulating regulatory oversight, facilitating an institutional cover-up, and creating conflicts of interest. Authorities allege he used his political power to direct hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds to Ueno Bank, where he held a shareholder position.

The Ueno Bank Collapse Mechanism

The immediate trigger for this political upheaval was the seizure of Ueno Bank by Paraguay's central bank on Tuesday. As the fifth largest lender in the nation, the collapse of Ueno Bank left nearly three million consumers without access to their financial accounts. This sudden loss of access to personal funds sparked widespread anger and protests in Asuncion. The central bank stated on Saturday that it had paid out the equivalent of $159 million to 1.2 million people, with further payments scheduled to go out over the weekend to help stabilize the situation.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Academic Backlash

Reactions to Costanza Pena's post were swift and harsh, particularly within her academic community at Columbia University. One classmate slammed the tone-deaf nature of the messaging, telling the Daily Mail that either she hates her father or she is extremely foolish. Chatting among students on the prestigious Ivy League campus labeled the move as tacky. Some members of the student body even called for the university to expel her due to the insensitivity of the image given the ongoing crisis in Paraguay.

In response to the backlash, Costanza Pena turned her Instagram profile private and deactivated her LinkedIn account. The Daily Mail attempted to contact her for a comment, but she has not publicly addressed the controversy. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny faced by the Pena family during this period of national instability.

Interim Leadership and Future Steps

Following the removal and resignation of Santiago Pena, the line of succession in Paraguay was activated. On Friday, Pedro Alliana, the vice president, was sworn in as the interim president. His tenure will last until Paraguay holds general elections in 2028. This transition marks a significant shift in the country's governance structure.

Santiago Pena currently faces potential legal consequences that could result in up to 10 years in prison. The charges relate to his alleged role in directing public funds to the digital lender. As the country navigates this period, the focus remains on stabilizing the financial system and addressing the needs of the millions affected by the Ueno Bank collapse. The political landscape remains volatile as the nation moves under interim leadership.