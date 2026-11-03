Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2026 Schedule Mercedes Title Hopes

Kimi Antonelli is world champion after Mexico. Mercedes can clinch Constructors' title at Interlagos if they beat Ferrari by three points. Full schedule and weather forecast.

Kimi Antonelli has been crowned Formula 1 world champion following a thrilling weekend in Mexico. The championship scene now shifts immediately to Brazil for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit. This event serves as the final leg of the season's triple header for the sport.

Mercedes Title Hopes at Interlagos

Mercedes enters the weekend with a distinct opportunity to secure the Constructors' Championship. The team must outscore Ferrari by three points or more during the race on Sunday to wrap up the title. A positive result in Brazil would mathematically conclude their battle for second place in the teams' standings.

Also read Kimi Antonelli becomes F1 world champion: Mercedes driver says he couldn't see through his tears on final lap of Mexico City GP

Attention will also remain heavy on Ferrari as they navigate internal pressures. Lewis Hamilton has called for serious talks after feeling his teammate Charles Leclerc cost them a one-two finish in Mexico. The dynamics between these two drivers could influence the race outcome significantly.

Verstappen and McLaren Upgrade Plans

Max Verstappen capitalized on the Ferrari team squabble in Mexico. The Red Bull driver aims for a fourth win in five races at the upcoming event. His consistency and driving skill make him a primary threat to any other competitor on the grid.

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Lando Norris won last year's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. McLaren is bringing car upgrades to this specific weekend to capitalize on the track characteristics. These mechanical improvements could place their car in strong contention for victory against the leading teams.

Weather and Circuit Details

Interlagos is adored by every driver due to its undulation and character. The 2.677-mile circuit offers one of the best environments for racing. The middle sector is very twisty, while the long blast uphill from Turn 12 to the Senna S chicane at Turn 1 provides a great overtaking spot.

Sao Paulo is renowned for its unpredictable weather conditions. Thunderstorms are currently forecast for qualifying on Saturday. There is also a chance of rain on Sunday during the main race. These conditions often lead to dramatic shifts in track position and strategy.

Schedule and Viewing Information

The schedule includes Practice Three starting at 2:30pm on Monday, 2 November 2026. Highlights of the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix are available for review, showcasing Max Verstappen's stellar performance from the pit lane to the podium. Formula 1 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.

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Viewers can watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app. NOW offers instant streaming access to all twelve Sky Sports channels. This platform provides comprehensive coverage of every Sky Sports+ stream for fans unable to attend in person.