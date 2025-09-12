Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden Take London Stroll with Newborn Baby

Recent pictures of Saoirse Ronan and husband Jack Lowden enjoying a leisurely walk in London with their baby have delighted fans. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, looked radiant with happiness as they strolled through the park.

Saoirse Ronan and her husband Jack Lowden were recently spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll through a London park with their newborn baby . The heartwarming images captured the Little Women star, 31, and Lowden, 35, twinning with happiness as they embarked on their new journey as parents. Ronan, elegantly dressed in a purple striped shirt and white trousers, radiated a natural glow, while Lowden, opting for a more casual look in shorts and a navy polo shirt, radiated fatherly affection.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Edinburgh last year after six years of dating, seemed deeply connected, with Lowden tenderly placing his arm around his wife as they walked side-by-side. The new parents lovingly pushed the black pram, captivated by their little one. At times, Lowden would pause to lovingly gaze at and interact with their baby, showcasing the immense love and joy they are experiencing. Notably, this public outing marked one of the first glimpses of the couple as parents, following Ronan's maternal pregnancy reveal at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. While Ronan and Lowden opted not to comment publicly at the time of the pregnancy reveal, sources close to the couple confirmed their excitement about becoming parents.Meanwhile, Lowden's career is also experiencing a period of significant change. He is currently filming a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, where he portrays the iconic character of Mr. Darcy. However, his burgeoning role as a father has seemingly impacted production. According to reports, Lowden's paternity leave has necessitated the use of stand-ins while filming continues uninterrupted. Saoirse Ronan, too, continues to thrive professionally. Her latest film, Bad Apples, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). While a general release date for the film has yet to be announced, Ronan's performance as Maria, a British teacher challenged by a disruptive student, has generated significant anticipation.





