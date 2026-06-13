Sara Cox Bids Farewell to Radio 2 Teatime Show Ahead of Breakfast Slot Takeover

Sara Cox has concluded her long-running BBC Radio 2 teatime programme as she prepares to replace Scott Mills on the station's flagship Breakfast show. The transition comes after Mills was dismissed following serious allegations. Cox celebrated the end of an era with a team dinner and reflected on seven years of 'silliness' while urging her listeners to join her for the morning slot.

Sara Cox has bid a fond farewell to her BBC Radio 2 teatime show , as she prepares to replace Scott Mills on the coveted weekday Breakfast slot.

It was announced in April that the presenter, 51, would take over the Breakfast Show this summer, after Scott was sacked after it was discovered he had been the subject of allegations of 'serious sexual offences' against a teenage boy under 16. On Friday, Sara took to Instagram to share that she'd recorded the final episode of her teatime show, and marked the occasion by enjoying a swanky dinner at the Devonshire Soho.

She shared snaps alongside her team and from the meal, enjoying a well-deserved non-alcoholic Guinness after 'seven years of silliness.

' She captioned the post: '7 and a half years of silliness all wrapped up with some Pato Banton and a booze free Guinness. 'All Request Friday from 4pm today then that's ya lot! Thank you for listening to teatime @bbcradio2 - the manking about & general daftness will continue soon on The Sara Cox Breakfast Show…. (Please come with me!

)' Sara Cox bid a fond farewell to her BBC Radio 2 teatime show with a swanky dinner on Friday, as she prepares to replace Scott Mills on the breakfast slot. On Friday, Sara took to Instagram to share that she'd recorded the final episode of her teatime show.

Scott and his close friend Sara have been friends and BBC colleagues for three decades, since they both started at Radio 1 within a year of one another in the late Nineties. Sara was a guest at Scott and Sam's 2024 wedding. Sara, 51, who currently hosts the station's weekday Teatime show from 4pm to 7pm, will launch her first show this summer.

She said in a statement: 'There are not enough adjectives to really sum up how I'm feeling about being trusted with such an iconic show but let's start with ecstatic, honoured and incredibly chuffed.

'It's been a dream to host the Breakfast Show since I joined Radio 2 and it feels like a bit of a full circle for me. 'I've had the most glorious seven years of my career on Teatime so thank you to my brilliant Teatime listeners who hopefully will join me at Breakfast for excellent music and all my usual nonsense plus some superstar guests.

'I honestly can't wait to wake the nation up with the biggest, most fun breakfast show ever. ' And speaking to listeners for the first time on her Radio 2 weekday Teatime show since the announcement, Sara said: 'It takes quite a lot to make me speechless, but when I got asked to host the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, I was momentarily lost for words. 'Maybe that's why they asked me, was it just to shut me up!

But I mean, it's always been my dream to do Breakfast, my energy has very much been waiting in the wings. Hi I am waiting in the wings gal! Can I have Breakfast please?!

'But I am so glad it's happening now. I tell you what, I would not swap the last seven years of Teatime for anything. I'm going to get emotional so I got to stop that by doing this (*plays song).

'I can't get emotional over this music so it's fine. I wouldn't swap the last seven years of Teatime because I've had an absolute blast.

'It has been the most golden seven years of my entire 30-year career, and I've learnt so much from you because you're the most hilarious, brilliant listeners and I beg you - please come to Breakfast with me. Please I will send you all £5 and a clipper card.

' In April, BBC Radio 2 star Jeremy Vine described Scott as a 'very popular bloke', adding that very little reasoning was given by BBC management for his sacking at the time. Vine said in contrast former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who pleaded guilty in 2024 to making indecent images of children, was a 'bully'. He also described Edwards as a very private and unknowable quantity, who 'didn't really have a good word to say about anyone'.

Vine said he sent Scott a message at the time of his sacking saying: 'I hold you in the highest regard and I wish you all the best.

' Moreover, many members of the public seem to be standing by Scott. Britain also fell in love with him and his husband Sam when they won the BBC2 show Celebrity Race Across The World in 2024. One source said: 'Sam has been a great source of support, and appearing by his side in public was a defiant display of loyalty.

'It must be hard when your partner is accused of a sex crime, but Sam has been a trouper, he has been amazing. 'He's the one thing that is keeping Scott going. ' A source told Hind that 'Sam is staunchly standing by Scott. He has been propping him up.





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