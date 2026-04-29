Sara Cox Lands Major BBC Contract as Scott Mills Faces Dismissal Amid Controversy

Sara Cox secures a new BBC contract for *The Marvellous Miniature Workshop* while Scott Mills is sacked after 28 years amid historical allegations. Cox takes over Eurovision commentary as Mills' departure follows a 2016 police investigation into alleged offenses.

Sara Cox has secured another significant BBC contract, solidifying her status as one of the broadcaster’s most favored presenters. The 51-year-old has been confirmed as Scott Mills ’ replacement on Radio 2 , and her success continues with the renewal of her show, *The Marvellous Miniature Workshop*.

According to reports from *The Mirror*, the BBC has doubled the number of episodes for the new series and extended each episode from 30 to 45 minutes, a clear indication of their confidence in her. A source close to the production revealed, 'This is a massive show of faith in Sara, who is going down a storm with audiences—and the BBC is backing her all the way.

' The program, which sees Sara and a team of miniature artists recreate meaningful buildings and locations for participants, first aired last year to critical acclaim. Cox expressed her excitement, stating, 'I’m absolutely over the moon about the new series of *Marvellous Miniature Workshop*. It’s easily the most heartwarming and wonderful program I’ve ever been involved with.

I can’t wait to hear more stories, help unearth more memories, and watch our superb miniaturists breathe life back into places long since gone or neglected.

' Meanwhile, Scott Mills, 53, was dismissed from the BBC after 28 years, reportedly due to allegations of a historical relationship. *The Mirror* linked his departure to a 2016 police investigation into 'serious sexual offences' involving a teenage boy between 1997 and 2000. The case was dropped due to insufficient evidence, but the BBC has since removed all planned work with Mills, including his role as a commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Mills had been a staple of Eurovision’s semi-finals on BBC One since 2011, often joined by Rylan Clark, and had also hosted the live final on BBC Radio 2. Sara Cox will now take over the role, having previously commentated on the semi-finals during a radio show last year alongside Rylan. The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final is set for May 16 in Vienna, Austria, with semi-finals on May 12 and 14.

Mills and Cox had been close colleagues, with Mills publicly supporting her during a *Children In Need* challenge last November. He posted a photo with her, writing, 'WHAT. A. HERO. So proud of @djsaracox.

' The allegations against Mills stem from claims made by a boy who was reportedly under 16 at the time of the alleged offenses in the 1990s. Mills, who would have been 24 at the time, was questioned by police under caution in 2018. Scotland Yard confirmed that detectives had sent a file to the Crown Prosecution Service, which rejected the case due to lack of evidence, and the investigation was closed in 2019.

Some speculate that the complainant may have been motivated to speak out again this year due to the recent Huw Edwards docu-drama, *Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards*, which aired on Channel 5. Two sources within the BBC suggested that the unnamed man may have approached the corporation following the publicity surrounding the show. Mills was dismissed just six days after being pulled off air following his final *Radio 2 Breakfast Show* last Tuesday—the same day the docu-drama was released





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