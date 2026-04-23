Sara Cox Named New Host of BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Sara Cox will replace Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show following allegations against Mills. Cox currently hosts the Teatime show and expressed her excitement about the new role.

Sara Cox is set to take the helm of the highly coveted weekday Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, succeeding Scott Mills . This appointment follows a period of significant upheaval at the station, as Mills was recently dismissed following allegations of serious sexual offences involving a minor.

The BBC acted swiftly and decisively upon learning of these allegations, prioritizing the safety and well-being of potential victims. Cox, a familiar and beloved voice on Radio 2, currently anchors the popular weekday Teatime show, a slot she has graced for the past seven years, captivating listeners with her engaging personality and eclectic musical selections.

Her transition to the Breakfast Show is anticipated to be seamless, given her established rapport with the station’s audience and her previous experience filling in during the breakfast slot. Cox expressed immense excitement and gratitude upon receiving the news, describing her feelings as ecstatic, honored, and incredibly chuffed. She emphasized that hosting the Breakfast Show has been a long-held ambition since joining Radio 2, viewing the opportunity as a fulfilling culmination of her career journey within the network.

She extended heartfelt thanks to her loyal Teatime listeners, expressing hope that they will continue to join her during the breakfast hours, promising the same excellent music, lighthearted banter, and captivating guest appearances they have come to expect. Cox’s vision for the show is ambitious, aiming to create the biggest and most enjoyable breakfast experience for listeners across the nation, effectively waking the country with energy and enthusiasm.

Her commitment to delivering a vibrant and engaging program is evident in her enthusiastic statement, signaling a fresh and dynamic era for the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. The change represents not only a new chapter for the show but also a chance for Cox to further solidify her position as a leading figure in British radio. Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, lauded Cox’s appointment, highlighting her widespread popularity among the station’s millions of listeners.

Thomas emphasized Cox’s ability to connect with audiences, citing her successful track record of deputizing on the Breakfast Show and her innate talent for building rapport. She also acknowledged Cox’s remarkable fundraising efforts for Children in Need, specifically referencing the Great Northern Marathon Challenge, which raised an impressive £11.5 million. Thomas believes Cox’s warmth, humor, and genuine connection with the public make her the ideal candidate to invigorate the Breakfast Show and energize the nation each morning.

Cox’s radio career began in 1999 with BBC Radio 1, where she initially hosted a Saturday lunchtime program before ascending to the prestigious Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 2000, a role she held until 2003. Throughout the subsequent eleven years, she diversified her portfolio within the network, presenting a variety of shows, including weekday afternoons, weekend afternoons, and weekday mornings, demonstrating her versatility and adaptability as a broadcaster.

This extensive experience has undoubtedly prepared her for the challenges and opportunities presented by the Radio 2 Breakfast Show





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