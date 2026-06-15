Sara Cox's First Radio 2 Breakfast Show Launch Date Revealed

Sara Cox has announced the launch date of her first Radio 2 Breakfast Show, featuring Tom Hanks as the first guest. The show will be launched on Monday, 6 July, with a fresh new format and packed with fun and games.

The Sara Cox Breakfast Show launches on BBC Radio 2 on Monday 6 July with Tom Hanks as first guest Featuring a fresh new format , Sara's new show will be packed with all the fun and games you expect, with listeners at the heart of the show Sara Cox announced that her first Radio 2 Breakfast Show will launch on Monday, 6 July (6.30am - 9.30am).

She shared the news on Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show (9.30am-12pm), after Sara took on fellow presenter Jeremy Vine (weekdays noon – 2pm) in the programme’s popular quiz, Ten to the Top. Sara also revealed that her first guest will be Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who will be joining her to talk about his new film Toy Story 5. Sara said: ‘Roll on the 6 July!

For generations to come people will (probably) say ‘where were YOU when the Sara Cox Breakfast Show was launched on Radio 2 featuring the legendary Tom Hanks? ’ (and hopefully they’ll reply ‘listening and laughing along with a nice brew’). The Sara Cox Breakfast Show on Radio 2 will feature a fresh new format, packed with all the fun and games you expect with Sara, with the listeners at the heart of the show.

She will be bringing all your favourite bits from the afternoon, alongside plenty of brand-new breakfast treats to start your day. Plus, she’ll welcome some of the world’s biggest stars into her studio for exclusive chats and memorable moments. Speaking to Vernon, Sara said: ‘OK, my big news is...god, I’ve gone all hot and excited. My big news is that...there’s been quite a lot of mystery about when the brand new Sara Cox Breakfast Show begins on BBC Radio 2.

I’ve been quite mysterious and going, ‘it’s in the summer’ and waggling my eyebrows mysteriously. But I can now announce, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and everyone in between, please do join me for my very first Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on 6 of July. Three weeks today! Very very excited.

It is 6.30am. The date is the 6 July. ’ Laughing, Sara replied: ‘42. And it’s the first-ever Sara Cox Breakfast Show.

I can’t wait – it’s so exciting. ’ Fellow Bolton-born presenter Vernon shared his delight, saying: ‘Amazing! ’ Sara said: ‘And, you know, I mentioned the Toy Story news as well. I mean, I don’t know where we go from here because I think we’ve started almost too big.

My very first guest on the Sara Cox Breakfast Show will be... Mr. Tom Hanks. ’ A pleased Sara said: ‘Woody at Breakfast. Yes, cannot wait!

’ Jeremy Vine was defeated by Sara who won Radio 2’s ‘Ten to the Top’ quiz, answering questions on morning related songs, the chart number one hit when Sara started on Radio 1 Breakfast and Thin Lizzy’s 1979 tune ‘Sarah’





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