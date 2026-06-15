Sara Cox Sets Start Date for BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Tom Hanks as First Guest

Sara Cox announced her new Radio 2 Breakfast Show will launch on July 6, with Tom Hanks as the inaugural guest. The show replaces Scott Mills, who was dismissed following serious allegations. Cox shared the news on Vernon Kay's programme, expressing enthusiasm for the fresh format. The timing follows Cox's final teatime broadcast and ongoing support for former colleague Mills.

Sara Cox has announced she will launch her new Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday July 6, replacing Scott Mills . The announcement was made during an appearance on Vernon Kay's Radio 2 programme, where Cox participated in the 'Ten to the Top' quiz against Jeremy Vine .

She revealed that her first guest will be Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who will join the show to discuss his upcoming film Toy Story 5. Cox expressed great excitement about the launch, noting the show will begin at 6.30am. She also emphasized that the programme will feature a fresh format with exclusive interviews with some of the world's biggest stars.

The transition follows the removal of Scott Mills from the breakfast slot after allegations of serious sexual offences involving a teenage boy emerged. While the BBC announced Mills' departure in April, little public explanation was provided. Fellow presenter Jeremy Vine described Mills as a 'very popular bloke' and expressed his support, contrasting the situation with former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children. Vine characterized Edwards as a private and often critical figure.

Mills and his husband Sam, who won the BBC2 show Celebrity Race Across The World in 2024, have received public support during this period. Sources close to the couple indicated that Sam has been a steadfast source of strength for Mills, standing by him throughout the ordeal.

Cox, who has been a BBC colleague and friend of Mills for decades, recently marked the conclusion of her teatime show with a special dinner and a non-alcoholic Guinness, captioning an Instagram post: '7 and a half years of silliness all wrapped up with some Pato Banton and a booze free Guinness.

' She signed off by teasing the upcoming breakfast show: 'the manking about & general daftness will continue soon on The Sara Cox Breakfast Show…. (Please come with me! )





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Sara Cox BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show Tom Hanks Scott Mills Jeremy Vine BBC Radio Toy Story 5

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