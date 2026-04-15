Sara Cox Tipped as Successor to Scott Mills for Radio 2 Breakfast Show Amidst Serious Allegations

Radio 2 favourite Sara Cox is reportedly set to take over the station's Breakfast Show, following the exit of Scott Mills due to serious sexual offense allegations. The BBC is said to be considering Cox as the heir apparent, while Mills has broken his silence on the investigation.

Radio personality Sara Cox is reportedly poised to take over the coveted BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show following the dismissal of Scott Mills . Mills, aged 53, was removed from his position last month amidst serious allegations of sexual offenses involving a minor under the age of 16, reportedly occurring between 1997 and 2000. While Mills was questioned under caution by police in 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently declined to press charges due to insufficient evidence.

Significantly, the BBC acknowledged awareness of these allegations as early as 2017. Sources within the broadcasting corporation suggest that Cox, a seasoned presenter who previously helmed the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show for three years, is considered the natural successor. Her current drivetime show has achieved considerable success, and her popularity among listeners and colleagues is said to be a key factor. Insiders have indicated that while the BBC will allow time for the situation to de-escalate before making a formal announcement, Cox is the leading candidate, with many at Radio 2 anticipating her appointment. She is also slated to replace Mills in commentating on the BBC's Eurovision coverage. Scott Mills, in an unprecedented move, has broken his silence regarding the investigation through a statement released by his legal representatives. He confirmed that he was indeed the subject of the police inquiry but did not directly address the nature of the allegations. His statement detailed that an allegation of a historic sexual offense was made against him in 2016, leading to a police investigation in 2018 where he fully cooperated. He reiterated the Crown Prosecution Service's decision not to bring charges due to the lack of evidential threshold. Mills expressed his hope that the public and media would respect his wish for no further comment on a matter that dates back nearly three decades. News of Mills' departure has sent ripples of shock throughout the BBC. Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, informed BBC staff via email that Mills had left both the Breakfast Show and the corporation. She acknowledged the suddenness and unexpected nature of the announcement, recognizing the long working relationships many staff members have had with Mills across various BBC platforms. Clarke stated that further information regarding the future of the Breakfast Show would be provided when available, but declined to elaborate further on the circumstances, citing the need for understanding in the current situation. It remains unclear whether BBC management at the time of the initial investigation were privy to the age of the complainant. Current management reportedly became aware of the situation only in recent weeks, prompting their decisive action. The corporation is currently undertaking a review of internal communications and human resources records from the period of the investigation to ascertain what knowledge staff may have possessed regarding the Met Police inquiry and the complainant's age. The BBC has stated that further updates regarding a permanent replacement for the Breakfast Show will be issued in due course. Cox's representatives have been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail





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