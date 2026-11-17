Oklahoma prosecutors seek 15 years for Sara Polston, convicted DUI offender, after she allegedly voted twice while on probation for a crash that disabled Micaela Borrego.

Oklahoma prosecutors have requested a fifteen-year prison sentence for Sara Polston, a convicted felon who served only seventy-three days of an eight-year term before allegedly violating her probation by casting ballots in state elections. Cleveland County District Attorney Jennifer Austin filed the motion to revoke Polston's probation last week, citing her participation in the Republican primary election in June and the subsequent run-off in August as direct breaches of her legal obligations. The request, addressed to District Judge Leah Edwards, argues that Polston's actions demonstrate a disregard for the rule of law and warrant immediate incarceration for a significantly longer period than her initial sentence.

Criminal History and Initial Conviction

Polston, forty-four, originally gained national attention in February 2023 when she drove her black Cadillac Escalade into Micaela Borrego's Kia Soul at sixty-six miles per hour while intoxicated. Police officers in Norman, Oklahoma, discovered an empty bottle of tequila in Polston's vehicle and determined her blood alcohol concentration was zero point one five eight, nearly double the legal limit. Although Polston sustained only minor injuries, the collision left Borrego, who was a teenager at the time, with severe permanent disabilities including brain damage and a stroke that doctors believe shortened her life expectancy by up to ten years.

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After a protracted legal process, Polston pleaded guilty to severely injuring Borrego and was sentenced to eight years in prison last December. She also paid five million dollars in a civil settlement to the victim's family. Her early release after just seventy-three days sparked a grand jury investigation that revealed extensive political interference by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a close friend of Polston's husband, Rod. The investigation uncovered that the couple had donated twenty-seven thousand dollars to Stitt's campaigns and maintained frequent contact with the Governor during her imprisonment.

Allegations of Probation Violation

Despite being a convicted felon on probation and wearing an ankle monitor, voting records confirm that Polston cast votes in both the June primary and the August run-off elections. District Attorney Jennifer Austin stated that this behavior constituted a clear violation of the probation conditions, which explicitly require offenders to abide by all laws. The prosecution argues that these actions were not accidental but deliberate, given that Polston was aware of her legal status and the monitoring requirements imposed on her by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

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Polston has claimed ignorance regarding her ineligibility to vote, but prosecutors contend that the repeated participation in two separate election cycles indicates a conscious choice to disregard the law. The alleged illegal voting serves as the immediate trigger for her rearrest and the current push to send her back behind bars for a substantial duration. Austin emphasized to the court that allowing such violations to go unchecked undermines the integrity of the probation system and the electoral process.

Political Connections and Special Treatment

The case remains deeply entangled with Oklahoma politics due to the close relationship between the Polstons and Governor Stitt. A grand jury report detailed numerous prison phone calls where Polston and her husband, Rod Polston, discussed securing special privileges for her release. Grand jury investigators found that code words such as 'Kevin', 'The Guy', and 'Our Friend' were used in these conversations to refer to the Governor without naming him directly.

During these calls, Rod Polston assured his wife that they had the 'highest workers' on the case and expressed concerns about how quickly they could secure her freedom. Polston herself asked if she would receive special treatment, to which her husband replied that he would try not to bother Stitt but was actively working on it. These revelations, combined with the couple's significant financial contributions to Stitt's political campaigns, have fueled public scrutiny and allegations of undue influence in the justice system.

Court Proceedings and Stakeholder Positions

Prosecutors have formally requested that Judge Leah Edwards revoke Polston's probation and impose the fifteen-year sentence, a move that would drastically extend her time in custody compared to the initial eight-year sentence she served only a fraction of. The hearing for this motion is expected to take place before the end of the current month. District Attorney Austin maintains that the severity of the request is justified by the nature of the original crime and the subsequent violations of probation terms.

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Polston's defense attorney, Laura Neal, declined to comment when approached by media outlets, stating that she had no immediate remark on the matter but might provide a statement later in the week. Polston appeared in court last week in prison garb, looking haggard with greasy hair, a stark contrast to her previous polished appearance. Her husband, Rod Polston, remains a prominent figure in the case, particularly given his educational ties to Governor Stitt as fraternity brothers during their college years.

Impact on Victim and Future Implications

The proposed sentencing has significant implications for Micaela Borrego, now twenty-two, who continues to require full-time care from her mother, Krista. Borrego lost the ability to walk, talk, and eat independently due to brain damage sustained in the crash. The family was not given advance warning of Polston's early release, a failure that contributed to the grand jury's critical findings regarding the handling of Polston's incarceration.

If Judge Edwards grants the prosecution's request, Polston will face a lengthy additional incarceration period, marking a major shift from the leniency she initially received. The case continues to highlight broader concerns about political influence in sentencing and probation decisions in Oklahoma. As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus remains on whether the judicial system will prioritize strict adherence to probation laws over the political connections that facilitated Polston's initial early release.