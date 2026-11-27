Bedfordshire Police misinterpreted data protection laws, denying Sarah Albone information about her killer under Clare's Law, a coroner ruled as he was jailed for life.

Sarah Albone, a 38-year-old victim of domestic abuse, was denied critical information about her partner's violent past by Bedfordshire Police due to a fundamental misunderstanding of data protection regulations. An inquest into her death has confirmed that this failure prevented her from making an informed decision about her safety before Matthew Waddell murdered her in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire. The coroner determined that these systemic errors materially contributed to the tragic outcome, leading to Waddell receiving a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years in 2023.

Coroner Highlights Policy Misinterpretation Errors

Senior coroner Emma Whitting issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report after determining that officers erroneously believed they were prohibited from disclosing Waddell's criminal record. Bedfordshire Police cited the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act and the Data Protection Act as barriers to sharing information under Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS). Ms Whitting stated that the force failed to properly appreciate the level of risk Waddell posed to Ms Albone, despite her specific application for information regarding his history of violent behavior.

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History of Coercive Control and Police Failures

The domestic abuse began when Sarah Albone and Matthew Waddell started their relationship in 2020. Ms Albone, who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and Functional Neurological Disorder, attempted to end the relationship just two months later due to coercive and controlling conduct. Although the couple reconciled temporarily, she ended it again in September 2021, prompting Waddell to repeatedly return to her home and ignore police bail conditions. By December 2021, she reported him for assault, detailing his aggressive behavior, but police closed the investigation without pressing charges, causing Ms Albone to lose all confidence in their ability to protect her.

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Escalating Violence and Final Tragedy

The situation escalated significantly by August 2022 when a neighbor reported Waddell, yet officers arrived and arrested Ms Albone for allegedly attacking him. This outcome reinforced her belief that police would never assist her, allowing Waddell to maintain greater control over her life. On the day of her death, Waddell subjected Ms Albone to a frenzied and horrific attack, which included stamping, kicking, and punching. He later stuffed her body into a suitcase and placed it inside a wheelie bin at her home.

Fabricated Alibis and Ongoing Investigations

After committing the murder, Matthew Waddell attempted to deceive family, friends, and law enforcement by sending text messages from Ms Albone's phone. He falsely claimed she was hospitalized in London and did not wish to see anyone, while simultaneously withdrawing cash from her account and selling her belongings online. Her body was not discovered until February 2023, three months after she was last seen alive. The coroner highlighted that despite multiple opportunities to intervene, the police failed to pursue charges for coercive behavior or properly investigate earlier reports, leaving Ms Albone vulnerable to her eventual murder.