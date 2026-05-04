Sarah Cawood Reveals Cancer Treatment's Impact on Intimacy and Ongoing Anxiety

TV presenter Sarah Cawood shares her honest experience with the lasting effects of breast cancer treatment, including a loss of libido, potential vaginal atrophy, and persistent health anxiety. She emphasizes the importance of open communication with her husband and encourages others to prioritize their health and seek support.

Television presenter Sarah Cawood has openly discussed the lasting impact of her breast cancer treatment, revealing a significant decline in her libido and a sense of loss regarding intimacy with her husband, Andy Merry.

Diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in August 2022 following a routine mammogram, Cawood underwent a lumpectomy, sentinel node removal, radiotherapy, and long-term hormone treatment. A crucial part of her treatment involved stopping Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) which she had been taking for menopause symptoms, leading to an abrupt loss of sexual desire. She candidly shared that this aspect of her life feels irrevocably changed, causing her considerable sadness.

Cawood, who is now cancer-free, emphasizes the importance of open communication with her husband, acknowledging the mutual loss but prioritizing honest dialogue to avoid suppressing difficult emotions. She also suspects she may be experiencing Vaginal Atrophy, a condition characterized by thinning and drying of the vaginal lining, often linked to menopause and cancer treatment, which can make sexual intercourse painful. This adds another layer of complexity to the challenges she faces in rebuilding intimacy.

Beyond the physical effects, Cawood has been grappling with persistent health anxiety, a common experience for cancer survivors. She openly shared a video detailing her recurring fears of recurrence – questioning fatigue, noticing lumps, and anticipating scan results with dread. Cawood’s vulnerability extends to sharing her emotional struggles on social media, including a tearful post expressing anxiety before a follow-up appointment after noticing concerning marks on her breast.

She highlights the enduring fear of ‘It’s Back’ that haunts many cancer survivors, even after achieving remission. She actively encourages others experiencing similar anxieties to seek support and emphasizes the importance of early detection through regular check-ups. Cawood’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the comprehensive and long-lasting effects of cancer treatment, extending far beyond the physical battle to encompass emotional wellbeing, relationships, and the constant vigilance against recurrence.

She offers a message of solidarity to those navigating similar journeys, emphasizing the importance of open communication, self-care, and seeking medical attention for any concerning symptoms





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarah Cawood Breast Cancer Cancer Treatment Libido Vaginal Atrophy Health Anxiety Cancer Survivor Intimacy Menopause HRT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simone Ashley Reveals Details About 'Devil Wears Prada 2' and Her CharacterSimone Ashley discusses her role as Miranda Priestly's new assistant in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', highlighting the differences between her character and Emily Blunt's in the original film. The article also includes Meryl Streep's revelation about nearly walking away from the first movie over salary negotiations.

Read more »

Taylor Frankie Paul Reveals Miscarriages Before Domestic Violence Incident in Custody BattleDuring a custody hearing, disgraced Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul's attorney revealed she suffered two miscarriages prior to a February domestic violence incident involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Both parties were granted protective orders after the judge determined violence occurred on both sides.

Read more »

Georgia Toffolo Reveals Struggles with Trying for a Baby Amid Husband's Business TroublesGeorgia Toffolo, wife of James Watt, has shared her emotional experience of trying for a baby for five months without success. This comes after a difficult year for Watt, including the collapse and sale of BrewDog. Toffolo expressed feeling lonely and wished more people would openly discuss similar experiences.

Read more »

Women died from cancer after smear tests had been misreadA hearing into the tragedies was told there were questions about a potential criminal investigation in one instance

Read more »

Meet the 'anxious' mum who turned to baking to stay calm and has opened a cake shed in WoodthorpeSarah Waters' side hustle allows her to spend time with her young daughter

Read more »

What we learned about wildlife gardening… or how to make your garden a wildlife havenDavid Attenborough reveals the drama unfolding in the wild world of Britain's backyards.

Read more »