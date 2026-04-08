Sarah Ferguson Avoids US Return Amid Epstein Concerns

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson reportedly has no plans to return to the United States due to concerns about potential scrutiny and testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein. This follows inquiries from a US lawmaker and the ongoing fallout from the Epstein scandal. The decision impacts her public life, with potential impacts on her professional endeavors.

Sarah Ferguson , the former Duchess of York, reportedly has no plans to return to the United States, according to an insider. This decision is allegedly driven by concerns about potential scrutiny and the possibility of being compelled to testify regarding her past relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein . The apprehension stems from the release of Epstein-related files earlier this year, which brought her association with the disgraced financier under intense public and legal examination.

The source indicates that Ferguson has informed those close to her that she will not be setting foot in America again, citing worry about the reactions she might face, particularly from Epstein's victims or during any congressional inquiries. This development marks a significant shift for Ferguson, who had previously spent considerable time in the US for various business ventures and promotional activities, having been deeply entrenched in the American landscape. The situation underscores the far-reaching consequences of her connection to Epstein and the ongoing fallout from the scandal, which continues to shape her public life and personal decisions. The former Duchess is evidently prioritizing avoiding any situation that might lead to uncomfortable interrogations or the potential for revealing further details about her involvement with Epstein and, by association, her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.\Adding to the complexities, US lawmaker Suhas Subramanyam had previously requested Ferguson's testimony before Congress regarding Epstein's sex trafficking operations, though her status as a non-US citizen means she is not obligated to comply. Furthermore, Ferguson's recent loss of the Freedom of the City of York title, which was revoked last month, further highlights the negative impact the Epstein scandal has had on her reputation and standing. This honor, awarded in 1987, was taken away by the city council, who unanimously voted in favor of the motion. The news follows earlier incidents, including the loss of her Duchess of York title after Prince Andrew's association with Epstein. Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title amid allegations related to his involvement with Epstein. The former Duchess's difficulties have been compounded by legal and public scrutiny, all linked back to her association with Epstein. These events are indicative of a larger pattern of reputational damage and the ongoing consequences faced by those entangled in the Epstein scandal. \Ferguson's retreat from the US also comes amidst a period of reduced public visibility and a nomadic lifestyle. After being removed from the Royal Lodge, Ferguson is said to have embarked on a private world tour and is staying in the homes of various friends. She has been spotted in locations such as the UAE and Donegal, and it was revealed that she spent a significant amount of time in a Swiss recovery clinic. This retreat reflects a desire to keep a low profile, and escape the incessant focus on her connection with Epstein. The combination of these factors – the potential for legal scrutiny, the loss of social standing, and a desire to avoid further public controversy – has led to her decision not to return to the United States. This decision impacts her professional endeavors, which include books and television appearances, and may alter her social circles. It reflects the ongoing sensitivity and the long-term impact of the Epstein scandal on those associated with it





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