Sarah Ferguson on the Run: Ex-Duchess Seeks Austrian Refuge Amid Epstein Scandal

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is reportedly in hiding in a luxury Austrian ski lodge as pressure mounts over her links to Jeffrey Epstein. Photographed for the first time since December, Ferguson appears to be seeking refuge from mounting scrutiny and potential legal entanglements in the UK and US.

Sarah Ferguson , the former Duchess of York, is reportedly in hiding in Austria , seeking refuge in a luxury ski lodge costing approximately £2,000 per night. This move comes amid mounting pressure and scrutiny over her past association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . Ferguson has been photographed for the first time in public since December 12, 2023, in central London, appearing tired and expressionless.

Her current whereabouts in Austria have been described as a haven, a place she has previously sought solace. Following a diagnosis of malignant melanoma in January 2024, she previously spent time at an expensive wellness clinic in the country. A royal insider, with knowledge of Ferguson's social circle, expressed concerns about her current situation, stating that she appears desperate and is not in a good mental state. The worry is that authorities in both the United Kingdom and the United States will demand her testimony regarding her knowledge of Epstein's activities. While Ferguson has a network of affluent friends willing to support her globally, the source emphasized that this evasion cannot last indefinitely. The scandal surrounding Epstein is expected to persist for years, and Ferguson will eventually have to confront the repercussions of her involvement. Austria has served as a recurring sanctuary for Ferguson. Two years ago, after her cancer diagnosis, she stayed at the Mayrlife resort, which offers two-week stays priced up to £6,700. Ferguson's disappearance from public view occurred amidst the ongoing fallout from her connections to Epstein, including the revelation of emails she sent to him expressing sycophantic sentiments, even after his incarceration for child prostitution offenses. Evidence suggests that Epstein significantly aided Ferguson financially, settling some of her debts and allegedly covering travel expenses for her and her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, to visit him in Florida after his release from prison, with Ferguson flying business class while her daughters were in economy. Her current stay in Austria follows a period of speculation about her location, with potential sightings reported in Dubai, Switzerland, and Ireland. The photographs captured in the Austrian ski resort depict her wearing a blue coat, glasses, and a white baseball cap, carrying a teal tote bag. Her expression was notably stony as she disembarked from a black Mercedes people carrier. This public appearance is significant as it marks the first time she has been seen since the release of documents by the US Department of Justice, known as the Epstein Files, which exposed incriminating emails between Ferguson and Epstein. A source indicated to The Sun that Ferguson is deliberately maintaining an extremely low profile in the Alps, aiming to avoid public attention for the foreseeable future, with her choice of attire suggesting an effort to remain incognito. Ferguson was last seen driving from Royal Lodge, where she resided with her ex-husband Prince Andrew for many years, a week after attending the Duchess of Kent's funeral on September 16, 2023. Prior to her Austrian retreat, she attempted to conceal herself in a car while arriving at her youngest granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi's christening at St James's Palace on December 12, 2025. Despite her immediate family remaining in the UK, Ferguson has chosen to seek refuge in Europe. A family friend revealed to the Daily Mail that Ferguson traveled to Zurich in December and spent at least a month at the Paracelsus Recovery wellness clinic, a facility she favors and where she previously stayed in July. This clinic is known for its extreme privacy, with the friend stating that only staff would be aware of her presence, offering her a sense of comfort during vulnerable times





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