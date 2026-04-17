Sarah Ferguson on the Run in Austria Amid Epstein Scandal Fallout

The former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is reportedly in hiding in Austria, seeking refuge in a luxury ski lodge as pressure mounts over her connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite efforts to remain out of public view, insiders suggest she will eventually have to account for her involvement and knowledge of Epstein's activities, with authorities on both sides of the Atlantic potentially seeking her testimony.

Sarah Ferguson , the former Duchess of York, is reportedly seeking refuge in Austria amidst growing pressure regarding her past associations with Jeffrey Epstein . The once-prominent royal has been photographed in a luxury Alpine ski lodge, costing approximately £2,000 per night, marking her first public appearance since December 12.

Austria has become a recurring sanctuary for Ferguson, who previously stayed at an expensive wellness clinic there following her diagnosis with malignant melanoma in January 2024. A royal insider, speaking anonymously, expressed concern about Ferguson's current mental state and the potential legal ramifications she faces. The source stated that Ferguson is 'desperate' and that authorities on both sides of the Atlantic are likely to seek her testimony concerning her knowledge of Epstein's illicit activities. While Ferguson still benefits from the support of wealthy friends who are assisting her in remaining out of the public eye globally, the insider cautioned that this situation is unsustainable in the long term. The scandal surrounding her Epstein connections is predicted to persist for years, and eventually, she will be compelled to confront the consequences. Ferguson's disappearance from public view intensified following the release of documents by the US Department of Justice, often referred to as the Epstein Files. These files contained troubling emails exchanged between Ferguson and the disgraced financier, even after his incarceration for child prostitution offenses. Evidence suggests Epstein financially supported Ferguson, including covering debts and arranging flights for her and her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, to visit him after his release from prison in Florida, with Ferguson traveling in business class while her daughters flew in economy. Her recent sighting in Austria shows her looking weary and expressionless as she departed a chalet. Dressed in practical attire including a blue coat, glasses, and a white baseball cap, she carried a teal tote bag and appeared stoic while emerging from a tinted-window vehicle. This marks a significant public reappearance as calls mount for her cooperation with US officials. Sources indicate Ferguson has been maintaining an extremely low profile in the Alps, deliberately avoiding public attention. Her choice of clothing during her brief outings was reportedly strategic, designed to minimize recognition. The secluded and scenic Alpine environment is described as an ideal location for a high-profile individual to evade scrutiny during periods of intense public pressure. Prior to her current retreat, Ferguson was last seen driving from Royal Lodge, her long-time residence with ex-husband Prince Andrew, a week after attending the Duchess of Kent's funeral on September 16. Her most recent documented public appearance before this Alpine sighting was on December 12, where she was seen attempting to conceal herself in the back of a car arriving at her granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi's christening at St James's Palace. Despite her immediate family remaining in the UK, Ferguson has sought refuge in Europe. A close family friend revealed to the Daily Mail that Ferguson traveled to Zurich in December and spent at least a month at the exclusive Paracelsus Recovery wellness clinic, a facility she has favored previously, including a stay in July. This clinic is known for its extreme privacy, with the friend emphasizing that her presence there would be known only to staff, offering a highly secluded environment particularly when she feels most vulnerable





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