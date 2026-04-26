Sarah Ferguson Seeks Refuge Amid Epstein Scandal Fears

Disgraced Sarah Ferguson is urgently searching for a new hideaway after her Austrian retreat was exposed, as she anticipates a potential US subpoena in the Jeffrey Epstein case. She is relying on wealthy friends and may be funding her stay with a book deal.

Disgraced Sarah Ferguson is urgently seeking new accommodations after her secret retreat in the Austria n Alps was revealed, fueled by concerns over a potential US subpoena related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The 66-year-old former royal has reportedly been actively contacting friends since the weekend, searching for a new private location to maintain the low profile she’s held for the past several months. Her previous sanctuary, a luxurious £2,000-a-night apartment at the Mayrlife wellness spa in Altaussee, Austria, is now compromised following the publication of photographs taken near the resort. Sources indicate she has already departed the lakeside retreat and is relying on her network of affluent acquaintances for support.

During her nearly month-long stay, Ferguson largely remained secluded within her two-bedroom chalet, rarely venturing out. She consistently ordered meals through room service, with bresaola ham and mozzarella, and chicken breast being favored choices. She avoided the resort’s amenities, including walking trails, the lake, and tennis courts, and limited her external interactions to a single hair appointment on March 24.

Despite her isolation, she maintained frequent phone contact with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have expressed growing concern for her well-being. The financial aspect of her extended stay at Mayrlife remains unclear, though her previous positive experiences and promotional efforts for the spa, including a glowing video testimonial, may have contributed to a favorable arrangement.

However, a substantial book deal detailing her association with Epstein is rumored to be a significant source of funding. The former Duchess of York’s situation is further complicated by the looming possibility of a US subpoena connected to the ongoing Epstein fallout. While she hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing, those around her acknowledge she is anxiously awaiting potential legal notices.

Her reputation, similar to that of her ex-husband Prince Andrew, suffered significant damage from the revelations within the Epstein Files, which exposed her requests for financial assistance from the convicted sex offender. Ferguson was previously evicted from her home, the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge, alongside Prince Andrew, following the controversy surrounding their association with Epstein. Friends have assured that she will not be left without support, acknowledging her regret over the friendship with Epstein.

Her last public appearance was at her granddaughter’s christening in December, and she hasn’t been photographed since leaving Royal Lodge in September





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