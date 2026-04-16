Sarah Ferguson Spotted in Austria Amid Epstein Revelations

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, has been seen publicly for the first time in months at a luxury ski resort in Austria. The sighting comes after a lengthy period of absence and renewed scrutiny following the release of the Epstein Files, which detailed her extensive communications and financial ties with the convicted financier.

Sarah Ferguson , the 66-year-old former Duchess of York, has been publicly sighted for the first time in several months, with photographs emerging from a secluded luxury ski resort in Austria . The images, published by The Sun, capture Ferguson disembarking from a vehicle at an exclusive Alpine destination, appearing stoic as she walked towards a people carrier. She was seen wearing a blue coat, a teal tote bag, and a white baseball cap.

This reappearance comes after a prolonged period of absence from public view, a total of 213 days, during which scrutiny intensified following the release of the Epstein Files. These documents, disseminated by the U.S. Department of Justice, unveiled extensive email correspondence between Ferguson and the convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, prompting calls for her to cooperate with American officials. Sources close to the former duchess have indicated that she has been deliberately maintaining an exceptionally low profile in the Alps, an environment chosen for its tranquility and isolation, providing an ideal sanctuary for a prominent figure seeking to avoid the public spotlight while under intense pressure. The choice of attire during her brief excursion outside her accommodation was reportedly deliberate, aimed at minimizing recognition. Her last previous public sighting was a week after her last official engagement, the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16. Prior to that, she was photographed leaving her former residence, which she shared with ex-husband Prince Andrew for many years. She also made an effort to conceal herself in the back of a car upon arriving for her granddaughter Athena's christening at St. James's Palace on December 12. The recent dissemination of the Epstein files has brought renewed attention to Ferguson's past associations with Epstein, particularly in light of her ex-husband's documented relationship with the financier. The released documents contain numerous mentions of Ferguson, with emails suggesting that Epstein had been financially supporting her for a period of 15 years. One particularly concerning email, purportedly from 2009, shows Ferguson pleading with Epstein for £20,000 for rent, stating that her landlord had threatened legal action and newspaper exposure. Another message appears to be a sycophantic plea of "Just marry me" from Ferguson to Epstein, following a series of flattering remarks directed at him, a year after his conviction for soliciting sex from a minor. Furthermore, the emails suggest Ferguson's engagement with Epstein extended to her children, with one instance in 2010 referencing her then 19-year-old daughter Eugenie returning from a "shagging weekend." There are also indications that Ferguson introduced her goddaughter, who was 22 at the time, to Epstein after his release from prison. A 2011 email from Ferguson described Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" to her and her family. This message was sent subsequent to Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor and despite Ferguson having previously characterized her own interactions with him as an error in judgment. A representative for Ferguson stated that this particular email was a response to legal threats made in the aftermath of her public statements. This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as they become available





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