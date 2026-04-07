Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never' Return to the US Amid Epstein Concerns

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson reportedly has no plans to return to the United States due to fears of facing scrutiny from Jeffrey Epstein's victims and potential testimony in connection to his sex trafficking operations.

Sarah Ferguson , the former Duchess of York, reportedly has no plans to return to the United States amidst concerns about potential scrutiny and testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein . An insider has revealed that Ferguson has communicated to her inner circle that she will not set foot in America again, citing anxieties about the reception she would receive, particularly from Epstein's victims and potentially from Congress.

This decision is reportedly driven by a fear of being placed under oath and questioned not only about Epstein but also about her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. This revelation comes after a US lawmaker, Suhas Subramanyam, wrote to Ferguson, requesting her testimony in an ongoing investigation into Epstein's sex trafficking operations. While not obligated to respond to the request as she is not a US citizen, the situation has clearly heightened her concerns. Ferguson's past connections with Epstein, including financial support and a revealing email exchange, have drawn significant scrutiny, contributing to her apprehension about a potential return to the US. Her business ventures, charity work, and appearances on American television networks, which once brought her to the US regularly, now seem unlikely to continue in the same vein.\The former Duchess's decision is particularly poignant given her previous close ties to the US. She spent considerable time there, promoting her various ventures and projects. The current situation represents a significant shift, highlighting the potential consequences of the Epstein scandal and its widespread impact. The insider emphasized that the prospect of facing questioning about both Epstein and Prince Andrew is particularly daunting, and that this influenced her decision. This decision is also viewed as a difficult one, given her history with the US. Ferguson's situation also comes after she was stripped of her Freedom of the City of York title, which added to her recent difficulties. This honorary status, which she received as a wedding gift, was taken away due to her association with Epstein.\Furthermore, the article notes recent events, including Ferguson's low profile amid the rising scandal and Andrew's relinquishing of his Duke of York title due to his links to Epstein. The article includes the news that Andrew paid a settlement to Virginia Giuffre who alleged that he had sex with her three times when she was a teenager. Giuffre was reportedly introduced to Andrew by Epstein's long-time fixer Ghislaine Maxwell. Ferguson's activities and travels have been followed closely, with reports of her staying in the UAE, being spotted in an Irish wellness retreat, and seeking refuge in a recovery clinic in Switzerland. Her recent public appearance was at the christening of her daughter, Princess Beatrice's newborn. The article suggests Ferguson is currently on a secret, sofa-surfing world tour, staying at friends' homes and remaining in contact with close allies through FaceTime calls. The cumulative impact of these events, including the inquiries, the stripping of titles, and the scrutiny, appears to have led to this definitive stance on her future travel plans





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarah Ferguson Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew US Sex Trafficking Royal Family

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toothpaste Dressing Is Spring’s Freshest Colour Trend“It’s like toothpaste…but super chic toothpaste,” Sarah Pidgeon said of her recent Chanel look – she’s not the only one enjoying this refreshing color trend.

Read more »

Derek Ferguson slates Rangers star for 'hiding' in scathing verdictEx-Ibrox hero Ferguson was unimpressed as he reacted live for BBC during Gers' 4-2 win over Dundee United

Read more »

Truth behind Beatrice and Eugenie's Easter absence as sisters try to 'get on with lives'Royal sources said the Epstein files have affected Beatrice and Eugenie, even though neither is accused of wrongdoing.

Read more »

Gigi Hadid 'sick to stomach' after name appeared in Epstein filesGigi Hadid has spoken out after being named in the Epstein files alongside supermodel sister Bella

Read more »

King warned against walking into Epstein trapThe King and Queen have no plans to meet survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking while they are in the US, despite public calls to do so

Read more »

Royal Family Presents United Front at Easter Service While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Keeps Low ProfileThe Royal Family gathered for their Easter Sunday service, presenting a picture of unity, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen walking his dogs at Sandringham, marking a stark contrast. The service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor saw the King, Queen, and Prince and Princess of Wales with their children. Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and his daughters were absent, having made alternative plans. This separation highlighted the ongoing challenges and generational shifts within the Royal family.

Read more »