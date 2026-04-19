Sarah Hadland Recalls 'Boozy' Appearances on Alan Titchmarsh's Show

Actress Sarah Hadland, known for her role in Miranda, shares humorous tales of drinking rum and enjoying the relaxed atmosphere during her two appearances on ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh. She also discusses her diverse acting career and participation in Strictly Come Dancing.

Actress Sarah Hadland , widely recognized for her role as Stevie Sutton in the beloved BBC sitcom Miranda , has shared amusing anecdotes about her experiences appearing on ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh .

The 54-year-old performer has been a guest on the Sunday morning program, which celebrates the British countryside and features gardening tips from host Alan Titchmarsh, on two separate occasions over the past six years. The show is filmed at Manor Farm in Holybourne, Hampshire, and includes interviews with notable personalities.

During a recent appearance on the Pottering with Tom Allen podcast, Hadland recounted her memorable, and somewhat inebriated, visits to Titchmarsh's set. She admitted to host Tom Allen, who also revealed his own similar experiences, that she had “drank a lot of rum the first time” she was on the show.

Allen humorously corroborated her account, suggesting that guests often leave the pastoral setting feeling quite tipsy.

Hadland described the owners of the barn where the show is filmed as exceptionally kind, even sharing a humorous detail about preparing for her segment in the daughter's former bedroom, complete with a comment about the impressive eyeliner left behind.

Hadland's television career extends far beyond her memorable role in Miranda. Her extensive credits include appearances in popular series such as Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, Waterloo Road, and Casualty. She has also lent her voice to the animated series Bob the Builder and participated in the competitive dance show Strictly Come Dancing, achieving a commendable second place with her professional partner Vito Coppola.

Her candid reflections on Love Your Weekend highlight a lighter side to her professional life, blending celebrity interviews with the relaxed charm of a countryside setting





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