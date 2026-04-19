Sarah Hadland Recalls Boozy Encounters on Alan Titchmarsh's Show

Actress Sarah Hadland, known for Miranda, humorously recounts drinking a lot of rum during her appearances on ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, describing the show's relaxed atmosphere and her interactions with the host and barn owners.

Actress Sarah Hadland , widely recognized for her role as Stevie Sutton in the popular BBC sitcom Miranda, has shared a humorous anecdote about her experiences on ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh .

The 54-year-old performer revealed on the Pottering with Tom Allen podcast that her appearances on the Sunday morning show, hosted by the esteemed gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, have involved a surprising amount of alcohol.

Hadland, who has graced the program twice over the past six years, described her first time on the show as particularly spirited. She confessed to consuming a significant quantity of rum during her initial visit, an experience that Tom Allen, the podcast host, also alluded to with his own recollections of getting “pissed” at the same filming location.

The show, filmed at Manor Farm in Holybourne, Hampshire, is known for its relaxed atmosphere, where Alan Titchmarsh, 76, shares horticultural advice and celebrates British rural life, alongside interviewing celebrity guests.

Hadland recounted preparing for her segment in the barn owners' daughter's bedroom, even playfully commenting on the presence of the daughter's makeup, remarking on the magnificence of her eyeliner.

Allen echoed her sentiment about the welcoming nature of the barn's proprietors, noting their exceptional niceness and recalling his own similar experience of using the daughter's old bedroom.

The actress characterized the overall vibe of the show as exceptionally chilled out.

Beyond her memorable encounters on Love Your Weekend, Sarah Hadland has cultivated a diverse acting career. Her extensive television credits include appearances in beloved series such as Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, Waterloo Road, and Casualty, as well as roles in Bob the Builder, The Jury, and Doctors.

More recently, Hadland showcased her competitive spirit on the dance floor, participating in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Partnered with Vito Coppola, she achieved a commendable second place, narrowly missing out on the coveted glitterball trophy to fellow contestants Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

This revelation adds another layer to Hadland's public persona, highlighting her willingness to embrace both professional endeavors and lighthearted personal anecdotes with a sense of humor and candor





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