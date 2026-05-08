Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Primark Opening in New York City

Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her extravagant fashion choices on Sex and the City, attended the opening of Primark's new storefront in New York City. She mingled with other fashion-forward stars celebrating the arrival of the affordable retailer.

Have YOU got a story? EmailIt's a sight that would likely shock Carrie Bradshaw herself. For years, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker played the ultimate fashionista whose obsession with her Manolo Blahniks got her into financial trouble.

But in real life, Parker has different priorities. On Wednesday, Parker, 61, celebrated the opening of a budget fast fashion retailer in New York City, where she perused a rack of affordable sweatshirts with her pal Andy Cohen. The duo were among many stars attending the launch of Primark's new storefront in New York City ahead of the store's official May 8th opening. It comes after Parker pulled another Bradshaw faux pas - she skipped the Met Gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the launch of budget fast fashion retailer Primark with pal Andy Cohen in New York City on Wednesday It's a store Carrie Bradshaw probably wouldn't have given a second thought Yet Parker was smiling just as wide at Primark as she has at the Met Gala, mingling with other fashion-forward stars celebrating the arrival of the affordable retailer. It's a store that Bradshaw may not have given a second thought, but with clothing priced considerably cheaper than her go-to designer wear, one that would have been a relief to her wallet.

Read More Carrie Bradshaw's suitcases and Mr Big's engraved watch from Sex And The City spin-off go to auction Bradshaw infamously had financial struggles on the show, with her credit card being embarrassingly declined at Dolce & Gabbana. Her priorities clearly were in her wardrobe. Carrie's closet was full of expensive shoes, including red bottom Louboutins, her favorite Manolo Blahniks, and Jimmy Choo heels.

In fact, the Vogue writer infamously spent $40,000 on fabulous footwear, which her friend Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon) calculated. The chic New Yorker also wore enviable designers Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Dolce & Gabbana. At least her clothing withstood the test of time and proves equally popular with Gen Z today, which would make it easy to re-sell now. Her bag brands were just as illustrious, including Fendi, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Of course, her maxed out credit card money wasn't just spent on designer duds - she had a stunning apartment, although it was rent stabilized and $750 a month. Other expenses included exclusively taking cabs, lavish dinners out, regular catch-up brunch on the weekend, and cocktails with her friends, as well as her seemingly endless supply of cigarettes.

Parker, however, is much more sensible when it comes to her own spending habits, even when she was trying to make it as an actress at age 18.

Fashionista Carrie Bradshaw loved Manolo Blahniks and maxed out a credit card funding her designer clothing obsession However the budget-friendly shop would have been a relief to Bradshaw's wallet, as she famously was in credit card debt In real life, Parker has been open about having to budget her way through New York when she first moved to the big city The new Primark will be opening on May 8 Parker and Cohen perused a rack of trendy clothing One could only wonder what Bradshaw would have to say about Primark in her colum





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