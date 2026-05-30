Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Insane Sex and the City Costumes and Late-Night Fittings

Sarah Jessica Parker shares memories of Sex and the City's iconic fashion, calling the outfits 'insane' and praising costume designers Patricia Field and Molly Rogers for their creativity.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently looked back on the iconic fashion moments from her role as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, describing the outfits chosen by costume designers Patricia Field and Molly Rogers as insane.

In an interview with People, the 61-year-old actress recalled late-night fittings after long shooting days, often at 2 or 3 in the morning. She said the team would have the most insane stuff, and she would try anything because you never know what will work. Parker noted that there are Polaroids documenting those experimental looks. She described the ridiculous late nights as so much fun, especially because none of them had children or had to rush home.

Parker, who shares three kids with husband Matthew Broderick, credited Rogers for her ability to source unique pieces from unexpected places, like going into people's homes and digging through attics in Albany, Georgia, or outside London. Parker declared she would absolutely put anything on for Molly Rogers. The HBO series, which also starred Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, was a massive hit from 1998 to 2004.

Its success led to two movies and a spinoff series, And Just Like That, which aired for three seasons from 2021 to 2025. Field, who had previously worked with Parker on the film Miami Rhapsody, explained how she got the job on Sex and the City. She said the pilot had clothes that nobody liked, and Parker grabbed her and introduced her to creator Darren Star. Field recalled that Parker understood her vibe and the tutu.

Field described working with Parker as great because she loved fashion, calling them two peas in a pod. The original show remains beloved for its fashion, which included tutus, tube tops, and very short shorts paired with high heels. And Just Like That concluded its third and final season in August 2025, having not matched the popularity of the original series.

In a statement after the cancellation, Parker expressed her love for the character Carrie Bradshaw, saying she has dominated her professional heartbeat for 27 years. She acknowledged that others have loved, frustrated, condemned, and rooted for Carrie, and that symphony of emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Cattrall, who had a long-standing feud with Parker, was reportedly paid $1 million for a 70-second cameo in the season two finale of AJLT.

She negotiated directly with HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys. On The View in June 2023, Cattrall said it was interesting to get a call from the head of HBO asking what they could do. She got creative and insisted on bringing back Pat Field because if she was coming back, she needed that Samantha style. She pushed it, and they delivered





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