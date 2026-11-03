Sarah Michelle Gellar and Daughter Charlotte Attend Rams vs Chargers NFL Game

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and her 17-year-old daughter Charlotte were spotted attending the Los Angeles Rams versus Los Angeles Chargers NFL game on Monday.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 49, and her 17-year-old daughter Charlotte Prinze attended the National Football League matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. The pair were photographed smiling while wearing matching black sunglasses during the event. Gellar shared images of the outing on her Instagram account, highlighting the rare public appearance of her teenage daughter. The mother and daughter duo flashed big smiles for cameras as they enjoyed the game atmosphere together.

Details of the NFL Event Attendance

The 49-year-old actress wore a dark grey cardigan while attending the match. Charlotte Prinze, who is rarely seen in public, donned a short-sleeved black T-shirt for the occasion. They were joined by Shea Durazzo during the event. Gellar captioned one Instagram Stories post with the phrase 'My built-in bestie' alongside her daughter's handle. This appearance marks a significant shift from years of keeping her children out of the spotlight.

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September Social Media Revelations

Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 50, previously unveiled their children's faces for the first time in social media tributes last September. Charlotte and her 14-year-old brother Rocky Prinze have back-to-back birthdays on September 19 and 20. On the 20th, Gellar shared a photo with Charlotte and wrote a heartfelt note about her 17-year-old turning the day before. She stated that Charlotte brought out the best in her and called her a biggest champion.

Rocky Prinze Speed Racing Dedication

Gellar also posted a tribute dedicated to her son Rocky, who practices speed racing. She recalled his arrival into the family three years and one day after Charlotte. Gellar wrote that she felt lucky to watch him chase his dream. She added that he inspires not just her but everyone around him. Fans commented on how much Rocky resembles his father, with one user joking that Sarah's genes did not try in his case.

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Long Marriage and Hollywood History

Gellar has been married to Prinze Jr since 2002. The couple met on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. They became known as the '90s Hollywood 'it' couple. Both starred as Fred and Daphne in the Scooby-Doo live-action films released in 2002 and 2004. To mark their wedding anniversary in September, Gellar shared throwback photos of them on Instagram.

Anniversary Post and Public Reaction

She captioned the anniversary post with a message about telling their kids where they would be 24 years later. The post received 2.5 million likes from fans and celebrity friends. The official Scooby-Doo account commented on the photo. Model Gabbriette, who recently married Matty Healy, also praised the couple as the original love story. The extensive online engagement highlights the enduring popularity of the family.