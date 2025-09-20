Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate Daughter's Sweet 16 with a Car

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated their daughter Charlotte's 16th birthday by gifting her a car. The couple also shared insights into their long-lasting marriage and parenting styles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated their daughter Charlotte's sweet 16 with a classic gift a car. The renowned Hollywood couple, married since 2002, are parents to Charlotte and their 13-year-old son Rocky. Their children's birthdays are closely spaced, with Charlotte reaching this significant milestone on Friday, and Rocky becoming a teenager on Saturday. Sarah took to Instagram to commemorate her daughter's special day and share glimpses of the celebration.

Photos showcased a gleaming Jeep Rubicon parked in their driveway, adorned with a large red bow, signifying it as Charlotte's present. The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon starts at $47,550 for a two-door model and $52,050 for a four-door model, according to the carmaker's official website. In her heartfelt caption, Sarah wrote about the joy of becoming a mother 16 years prior. She highlighted Charlotte's qualities: strength, inspiration, kindness, humor, and her unique character. She expressed her gratitude for having Charlotte as her best friend, and her excitement to transition from being a parent to a passenger alongside her daughter.\Last year, Sarah reflected on the shift in perspective she experienced upon becoming a mother, as shared with SheKnows. She mentioned the constant worry and all-encompassing responsibility that comes with parenthood, which is both beautiful and stressful. She noted that the challenges of parenthood seem to continuously evolve, with each stage presenting new complexities. This is further compounded by the advancements in technology, which has significantly altered the environment from when she was raised. The couple's longevity in Hollywood marriage has become a noteworthy rarity, spanning 23 years. Earlier this year, Sarah shared their secret to a lasting marriage separate bathrooms. The Cruel Intentions star shared this with Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Jenna and Friends. She stated that it's really that simple. Sarah also previously praised the benefits of separate bathrooms from Freddie in 2017, on Harry Connick Jr's short-lived talk-show Harry. She explained to the crooner that there are certain things that should just be kept private and that they never need to know. Also, maybe, possibly, a separate shopping credit card; or if you are a guy, maybe a separate gaming card so I don’t have to see how much video games cost.\The couple's approach to parenting is shaped by their ongoing learning process. They are navigating uncharted territory with the new challenges posed by modern times, a departure from traditional guidance. They value individual space within their relationship, exemplified by separate bathrooms, which allows them to maintain privacy and autonomy. Sarah has previously discussed how separating certain aspects of life, such as personal spending habits, helps preserve the dynamics of their relationship and avoids unnecessary conflicts. They find that they are learning as they go. Their ability to adapt, and their strategies for managing their personal and family life, provide a look into the realities of celebrity life. Their story offers insights for other couples, showing how they have sustained a strong relationship despite the pressures of their high-profile careers, and the new and evolving realities of modern family life





