Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. List Brentwood Mansion for $10.5 Million After Over a Decade

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and She's All That star Freddie Prinze Jr. are selling their 7,300-square-foot Brentwood home for $10.5 million after raising their children there for more than ten years. The family-friendly estate, listed with Christie's agent Cindy Ambuehl, features a private canyon setting, resort-style outdoor spaces, and top-tier Westside proximity. The couple recently relocated to Encino after temporarily leasing the property to help a family displaced by the 2025 LA wildfires.

After more than a decade in their beloved Los Angeles home, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. have placed the Brentwood property on the market for $10.5 million.

The 49-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and the 50-year-old She's All That actor first moved into the residence in 2013, raising their two children, Charlotte, 16, and Rocky, 13, within its walls. The family-friendly, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home spans 7,300 square feet across three stories and is now listed with Cindy Ambuehl of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California, who has known the couple for over 25 years.

Ambuehl described the property as an incredibly private estate in the exclusive Mandeville Canyon area, noting its serene setting among sycamores and oak trees, along with oversized gracious rooms perfect for both family living and entertaining. Highlights include a picturesque front staircase in the foyer, a second staircase from the kitchen, a spacious kitchen island, high-end appliances, a dining room with floral wall accents, and a living room that opens via French doors to a pool area with a fireplace.

The home's location offers a peaceful, tucked-away feel while remaining a gateway to Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades, with easy access to top schools, restaurants, shops, and Westside conveniences. Prior to listing, the couple rented the home for $60,000 per month to assist a family displaced by the devastating Los Angeles fires of January 2025, clarifying it was never meant as a long-term rental.

Gellar and Prinze, who previously lived in Bel Air, have already relocated to a new home in Encino, purchased off-market early last year for $12.4 million, according to Robb Report. Ambuehl praised the couple as exceptional, down-to-earth parents, emphasizing their children's respectfulness and grounded nature. The sale marks the end of a significant chapter for the family in a home filled with special memories





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Sarah Michelle Gellar Freddie Prinze Jr. Brentwood Home Sale Celebrity Real Estate Los Angeles Mansion Mandeville Canyon Christie's International Real Estate LA Fires Relief Family Home Luxury Property

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