Sarah Michelle Gelman joined her teen daughter Charlotte at the 2026 F1 Drive-By Party in Las Vegas, highlighting family support for her daughter's future acting ambitions.

Sarah Michelle Gelman stood alongside her teenage daughter Charlotte on the Las Vegas red carpet on Friday, November 20, for the PEOPLE and InStyle Drive-By Party. The event celebrated the upcoming 2026 F1 race in Sin City, marking a public appearance for the young actress as she towers over her famous mother.

Red Carpet Fashion Details

The duo held hands while posing for photographers, showcasing coordinated but distinct styles for the high-profile gathering. Charlotte Gunther wore a black mini skirt paired with dark black tights and an oversized leather bomber jacket.

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Sarah Michelle matched her daughter in a black sequined mini dress and lighter denier tights. This appearance marks a significant red carpet debut for the teen, who is currently navigating the final year of her high school education.

Acting Career Restrictions

The family maintains a strict policy regarding on-camera work for their children until they reach adulthood. Sarah Michelle stated in 2023 that she will not allow Charlotte to be on camera while living under their roof, despite her support for the industry.

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She revealed that Charlotte had previously visited the set of the Paramount+ drama Wolf Pack. Sarah Michelle emphasized that she will never stop her daughter from being on a set, but the camera restriction remains firm until graduation.

Training and Preparation

Both Sarah Michelle and Freddie Prinze Jr acknowledge that their fame creates different expectations for their children. They believe Charlotte needs to learn every aspect of the craft first before stepping into the spotlight.

Charlotte takes acting classes weekly with the same coach her parents used early in their careers. She told People that those classes are her favorite thing and expressed excitement about starting her professional journey soon.

Family Milestones

Sarah Michelle recently celebrated Charlotte's seventeenth birthday, describing her daughter as her best friend and biggest champion. She shared a picture on social media, noting how her daughter brought out the best in her.

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Sarah Michelle met Freddie Prinze Jr in 1997 while filming a horror movie. They began dating in 2000 after a mutual friend canceled a dinner, and they married in Mexico on September 1, 2002.

Brother's Racing Ambitions

Charlotte's brother Rocky, age fourteen, is also pursuing excellence in a different arena. He is an accomplished racing enthusiast who competes in junior championships across California.

While the mother and daughter visited Las Vegas for the F1 event, Rocky began his own journey toward the global stage with a race near Bakersfield. Freddie Prinze Jr cheered on his son during this competition.