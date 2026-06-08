Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty's Red Carpet Bond at Tony Awards

Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty, her costar in 'All's Fair,' shared a close moment at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. The 51-year-old actress, who has recently befriended Kim Kardashian, was seen holding hands with Beatty, the 25-year-old daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. Notably, Paulson's long-term partner, 83-year-old actress Holland Taylor, was not present. The duo, dressed in contrasting outfits, seemed to share a joke on the red carpet. While Paulson's ensemble was criticized for being one of the evening's misses, Beatty's reserved and modest white gown was well-received. In an Interview magazine conversation, Paulson recalled how Beatty was cast in their play after Elle Fanning's departure, describing her as 'self-possessed.' Despite their close bond, Paulson admitted she initially didn't recognize Beatty as the daughter of famous parents Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty , her costar in ' All's Fair ,' shared a close moment at the 79th Annual Tony Awards , held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

The 51-year-old actress, who has recently befriended Kim Kardashian, was seen holding hands with Beatty, the 25-year-old daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. Notably, Paulson's long-term partner, 83-year-old actress Holland Taylor, was not present. The duo, dressed in contrasting outfits, seemed to share a joke on the red carpet. While Paulson's ensemble was criticized for being one of the evening's misses, Beatty's reserved and modest white gown was well-received.

In an Interview magazine conversation, Paulson recalled how Beatty was cast in their play after Elle Fanning's departure, describing her as 'self-possessed.

' Despite their close bond, Paulson admitted she initially didn't recognize Beatty as the daughter of famous parents Warren Beatty and Annette Bening





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Sarah Paulson Ella Beatty Tony Awards Red Carpet Fashion All's Fair Kim Kardashian Warren Beatty Annette Bening Holland Taylor

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