Sarah Paulson's Met Gala Outfit Sparks Controversy as 'Dig' at Jeff Bezos

Sarah Paulson's Met Gala look, featuring a one-dollar bill mask and titled 'the one percent,' has been widely interpreted as a critique of wealth inequality and a direct jab at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, sparking a heated debate online.

Sarah Paulson 's attire at the recent Met Gala has ignited a firestorm of discussion, largely interpreted as a pointed critique of wealth inequality and specifically aimed at co-chair Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez .

The 51-year-old actress donned a voluminous gray tulle gown created by the emerging fashion house Matieres Fecales, completing the ensemble with a striking one-dollar bill mask. Paulson revealed the outfit's title, 'the one percent,' explicitly referencing the wealthiest stratum of society in the United States. This choice comes amidst considerable controversy surrounding Bezos and Sanchez's involvement as co-chairs of the fundraising event, with some suggesting their participation led to the absence of prominent figures like Zendaya and Meryl Streep.

The reaction to Paulson's statement piece has been deeply divided. Social media platforms, particularly TikTok and X, have become battlegrounds for debate. Many users applaud Paulson's boldness, interpreting the outfit as a powerful 'f you' to the billionaire class and a commentary on the corrupting influence of power. They highlight the designers' intention to analyze the relationship between money and humanity, and criticize those who initially labeled the look as 'tone deaf.

' Supporters argue that Paulson effectively addressed the gala's underlying themes and used the platform to challenge the status quo. However, a significant contingent criticizes the perceived hypocrisy of making such a statement at an event exclusively accessible to the affluent, costing attendees a staggering $100,000 per ticket. Paulson's own reported net worth of $12 million further fuels this criticism.

Beyond the wealth critique, some observers question whether Paulson's outfit aligned with the 2026 Met Gala theme, 'Fashion Is Art,' and its associated dress code, which encouraged exploration of the human body as a canvas. The broader context of Bezos's business practices, particularly Amazon's contracts with ICE for mass deportation initiatives and concerns over worker treatment, also contribute to the controversy. Activist campaigns, such as Everyone Hates Elon's, have targeted Bezos directly, projecting videos of Amazon workers onto his home.

The narrative extends to the experiences of individuals like Mary Hill, a 72-year-old Amazon warehouse worker, who voiced her frustration with Bezos's wealth accumulation at the expense of her and her colleagues. The incident underscores the complex intersection of fashion, politics, wealth, and social responsibility, sparking a wider conversation about the role of celebrities and high-profile events in addressing societal issues





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Sarah Paulson Met Gala Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Fashion Wealth Inequality Social Commentary Amazon ICE Activism

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