Sarah Pickering testifies at Oxford Crown Court, claiming excessive alcohol consumption caused cryptic texts, while denying she or brother Jeremy intended murder.

Sarah Pickering, a 72-year-old woman on trial for attempted murder, testified at Oxford Crown Court that she consumed "too much to drink" when sending disturbing text messages joking about killing her 100-year-old mother, Pamela Mogford. The daughter stood accused alongside her brother, Jeremy Mogford, the 79-year-old founder of Browns Brasserie, who faces charges of attempting to murder Mrs. Mogford by administering morphine to hasten her death.

Pamela Mogford passed away in February 2022 at her home in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, with authorities initially attributing her death to old age. However, the investigation took a dramatic turn when police uncovered digital evidence on the phone of Sarah Pickering's husband, Paul Pidgeon, revealing messages that suggested foul play rather than natural causes.

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The Core Details of the Alleged Crime

The siblings admitted to administering liquid morphine, specifically Oramorph, to their mother on February 14, 2022, after her general practitioner had already provided two doses. Sarah Pickering stated that she and Jeremy Mogford decided to give her mother additional medication to alleviate her suffering, maintaining that their intention was to ease pain and not to cause her death, despite the presence of incriminating text messages.

Police discovered that Sarah Pickering had sent a text message to her best friend, Susan Hopkins, on the night before her mother died, in which she wrote, "I am actually killing her." Another message read, "I shall wait until Foyle is 'over then I can go to my grave knowing I have topped someone. It's certainly on my bucket list." These statements were brought to light during the examination of Paul Pidgeon's device, leading to the arrest of the siblings.

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Sarah Pickering's Defense and Stakeholder Positions

During her testimony, Sarah Pickering explained that she was experiencing significant distress while caring for her ailing mother. She told the court that she had finished a first bottle of Pinot Grigio and was starting on a second while sitting with her mother, resulting in her being unable to make much sense. She argued that her mother was in "such a lot of pain and she really was suffering," which prompted her to seek additional relief beyond what the doctor had prescribed.

Lawyer Benjamin Newton KC questioned Pickering about her increasingly flippant messages sent that night, including one that stated, "Hoping she will slip away in the night." When asked why she made such statements, she replied that her mother was suffering and that nothing seemed to be being done for her. She insisted that she did not want to kill her mother, attributing the violent language to the effects of alcohol and her emotional state.

Real-World Impact and Subsequent Legal Proceedings

The court heard details about the specific administration of the drug, with Sarah Pickering stating that she gave the first dose of Oramorph but could not remember the amount, after which her brother gave a second dose. She claimed that because her mother became agitated, they decided to administer a small additional dose to help her. She messaged her brother, who had returned home to Oxford, asking if she could give more, to which he replied, "Yes, go ahead."

Additional messages revealed to the jury included a text to a friend stating, "Two injections from the Doc but not enough, just between me and you and the gatepost Jeremy and I have given two more and still not worked." Pickering also admitted to saying, "For fuck's sake mother hurry up and die" in front of friends earlier in the day, claiming she could not remember the incident but that it was the kind of thing she would say, hoping her mother would find it amusing if she were conscious.

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Pamela Mogford died in the early hours of the following day, shortly after these events transpired. The legal proceedings have exposed the complex dynamic between the siblings and their caregiving responsibilities. Sarah Pickering was on holiday in Majorca when her brother was arrested, and she gave no comment during two police interviews upon her return, leaving the court to weigh the conflicting evidence of her defense against the digital footprint left behind.