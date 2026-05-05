Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly Reunite at 2026 Met Gala After Love Story Success

Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, stars of the FX/Hulu series Love Story, reunited at the 2026 Met Gala, showcasing their red carpet style. The show, which premiered earlier this year, became FX's most-streamed limited series, despite mixed reviews. Pidgeon, who played Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, discussed the challenges of portraying the fashion icon and her hopes for viewers to see beyond the minimalist image.

Sarah Pidgeon and her Love Story co-star Paul Anthony Kelly made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

The 29-year-old actress, known for her role as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the FX/Hulu series, joined other celebrities on the red carpet, including Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sanchez. Pidgeon, who has spoken openly about her struggles with self-advocacy, shone in a bold yellow dress featuring a bow at the bust, with the fabric cascading down her sides. She paired it with a high-waisted skirt that accentuated her figure, letting her blonde hair flow in soft waves.

Her makeup was understated yet elegant, with a light blush and nude lip tint, while her accessories were minimal, save for a statement ring on her left hand. Meanwhile, Kelly, 37, who portrayed John F. Kennedy Jr. in the series, opted for a sophisticated look with black trousers, a dark red velvet jacket, and a crisp white shirt.

He completed his ensemble with sleek black dress shoes and a watch on his right wrist, maintaining a composed smile for the cameras. The duo’s roles in Love Story, which premiered on February 12 and concluded on March 26, earned critical acclaim and high viewership, with the finale, Search And Recovery, becoming the most-watched episode. The series, FX’s most-streamed limited series at the time, amassed 65 million hours of streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Critics gave it an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences rated it 69%, though reviews were mixed. Some, like designer Gordon Henderson, a close friend of Bessette-Kennedy, criticized the portrayal, calling it poorly executed. JFK Jr.’s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, also expressed disapproval, calling the series grotesque for not consulting the family. Despite the controversy, Pidgeon reflected on her experience portraying Bessette-Kennedy, emphasizing the importance of honoring her legacy.

She told Vogue that she hoped viewers would see beyond the fashion icon image and recognize Bessette-Kennedy’s vibrant personality. Her performance has even sparked Emmy nomination predictions, according to The Hollywood Reporter





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Met Gala 2026 Sarah Pidgeon Paul Anthony Kelly Love Story Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

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