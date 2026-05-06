Sarajevo Safari: Wealthy Tourists Paid to Shoot Civilians During Siege, New Book Claims

A new book reveals shocking details about wealthy tourists who traveled to Sarajevo during the 1992-1995 siege to pay Serbian fighters for the chance to shoot at civilians, with prices varying based on the victim's age and gender. The claims, supported by documents from a Bosnian intelligence officer, suggest a macabre 'human safari' that involved foreign snipers, including a European royal. Survivors and investigators are now seeking justice as Italian authorities launch an investigation into the allegations.

During the brutal siege of Sarajevo from 1992 to 1995, a dark and disturbing phenomenon emerged: wealthy tourists from countries like Russia, Canada, and the United States traveled to the war-torn city to participate in what became known as the Sarajevo Safari.

These individuals, armed with hunting rifles, paid Serbian fighters to engage in a macabre sport—shooting at innocent civilians for entertainment. The horrific practice was detailed in a new book, Pay and Shoot, by Croatian journalist Domagoj Margetic, which includes documents provided by a Bosnian intelligence officer, Nedzad Ugljen, before his death in 1996. The files reveal that tourists paid exorbitant sums to target civilians, with prices varying based on the victim's age and gender.

Middle-aged men and women cost around 80,000 marks (approximately £35,000 at the time), while young women were priced at 95,000 marks. The most expensive targets were pregnant women, commanding a staggering 110,000 marks. Margetic’s book also suggests that the idea for these 'human safaris' originated in Croatia, not Serbia, and involved a former Yugoslav intelligence operative.

The book corroborates earlier claims that the violence during the siege was not solely perpetrated by Bosnian Serb militias but also by civilians seeking thrills. Survivors and investigators have long suspected the involvement of foreign tourists, and in November 2025, Italian authorities launched an investigation into these allegations. The claims were further supported by testimony from John Jordan, a former U.S. Marine who served as a UN firefighter in Sarajevo during the siege.

Jordan described witnessing snipers deliberately targeting the youngest and most attractive victims to inflict maximum pain on survivors. He also alleged that foreign 'shooter tourists' were present, guided by locals and armed with hunting weapons. The siege of Sarajevo, which lasted 44 months, was one of the longest in modern history, resulting in the deaths of over 11,500 civilians.

The conflict began when Bosnian Serb forces, opposed to Bosnia-Herzegovina’s secession from Yugoslavia, cut off food, electricity, and subjected the city to relentless shelling. The atrocities committed during this period led to the sentencing of Bosnian Serb general Dragomir Milosevic to 33 years in prison for crimes including murder and inhumane treatment.

While the full extent of the 'human safaris' remains unproven in court, the revelations from Margetic’s book and Jordan’s testimony have reignited calls for justice and accountability for the victims of this dark chapter in history





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Sarajevo Siege Human Safaris War Crimes Bosnian Conflict Foreign Snipers

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