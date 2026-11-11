Sardinia's Ancient Agro-Pastoral Cults Reclaim Spotlight at the Festa del Redentore

The Cammino del Redentore, a sacred procession in Sardinia, combines Christian and pre-Christian agro-pastoral cults, blending fertility rites with devotion.

The Cammino del Redentore, a sacred procession in Sardinia's city of Nuoro, is more than just a folk festival. It is a spectacle that seamlessly blends Christian devotion with the remnants of pre-Christian agro-pastoral cults, dating back to the ancient times.

The festival is held on the Saturday preceding the Festa del Redentore, during the last heat of August. It is a day of great significance where the city reclaims its pre-Christian heritage. The return of the masks from the Carnival of Barbagia marks the beginning of the festival. The Mamuthones, with their visors of carved pear wood and 30kg of bronze cowbells, move in rhythmic circles, invading the crowd with their ritualistic presence.

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The Issohadores, wearing red and carrying woven lassos, dance alongside the Mamuthones. The ox and its tamer, the Boes and Merdules, add to the spectacle with their pantomime. The Thurpos, with their faces blackened by burnt cork, and Su Bundhu, a demon in a cork mask painted the colour of blood, complete the festival's array of characters.

Pre-Christian Rites and Christian Devotion

The masks in the Cammino del Redentore have a complex symbolism, representing both demons and ancestors. This dichotomy is a testament to Sardinia's rich heritage, where Christian and pre-Christian traditions coexist in harmony.

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The festival progresses to the procession of traditional costumes, a stark contrast to the earlier pagan rite. The people wear elegant attire, adorned with luxury accessories from top designers such as Gianvito Rossi, Dolce & Gabbana, and Chloé.

The Significance of the Cowbells

The cowbells used by the Mamuthones are more than just decorative accents. They are sonic weapons designed to ward off the unseen and the feared. The sound itself is sacred, preceding the mask that produces it.

The cowbells signal the beginning of a circular and archaic time that defies redemption. This aspect of the festival is a reminder that Sardinia's ancient traditions continue to shape the island's cultural identity.

A Living Architecture of Devotion

The Cammino del Redentore is not just a spectator experience; it is an immersive journey through the island's rich history. The procession crosses the city to the cathedral, where it dissolves into the Bishop's Solemn Blessing.

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This solemn procession is a stark contrast to the earlier pagan rite, showcasing the Christian influence on Sardinian culture. The festival's blend of devotion and pre-Christian rites creates a truly unique experience.