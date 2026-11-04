Sarina Walker Sues Bounce Australia Over Paralyzing Trampoline Injury

Sarina Walker launches a Supreme Court negligence claim against Bounce Australia for a December 2023 injury that left her unable to walk. The case highlights severe safety concerns at the Grovedale facility.

Sarina Walker, a forty-five-year-old resident of Lara in Victoria's south, has initiated legal proceedings against Bounce Australia alleging severe negligence resulting in permanent paralysis. The Supreme Court of Victoria action targets the trampoline park operator regarding an incident that occurred on December 20, 2023, at the company's Grovedale centre in Geelong. Ms Walker claims she suffered catastrophic injuries after landing awkwardly and falling backwards onto her neck while jumping.

Core Details Of The Negligence Claim

Court documents filed last week outline Ms Walker's assertion that Bounce Australia owned, operated, or managed the premises and subsequently breached its duty of care. This breach allegedly caused her significant injury, financial loss, and damage. She is seeking undisclosed damages, interest, and costs through the litigation. Bounce Australia operates as a major Australian chain of indoor trampoline parks and freestyle adventure centres across the country.

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Each venue typically features a large indoor playground with interconnected trampolines, cliff jumps into giant airbags, wall-running obstacles, ninja courses, dodgeball zones, slam-dunk areas, climbing walls, and dedicated spaces for children. Ms Walker's young son was an avid fan of the centre, and the family frequently visited the local Geelong venue prior to the accident. Her husband Blair provided detailed accounts of her ordeal through social media updates following the event.

Stakeholder Positions And Medical Aftermath

In the immediate days following the accident, Ms Walker remained in intensive care with a broken neck and serious spinal cord injury. Doctors informed the family that she would never walk again and possessed exceptionally limited use of her arms. During this critical period, she breathed through a tube in her throat and received nutrition via a nasal tube. Despite these physical limitations, her husband noted that her spirit remained unbroken and optimistic.

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As sedation levels decreased, the couple began communicating using blinks, a spelling board, and charades. Ms Walker confirmed her understanding of her location, the circumstances of the accident, and her prognosis. The pair shared emotional moments, yet she maintained hope. Mr Walker reminded her that mobility and independence were still achievable through wheelchairs, crutches, or frames if walking proved impossible.

The family marked significant recovery milestones, including Ms Walker's transfer to the Royal Talbot Rehabilitation Centre for three to six months of intensive physiotherapy and occupational therapy. Spinal specialists praised her progress during this rehabilitation phase. Mr Walker purchased a modified van costing fifteen thousand dollars to allow his wife to sit in the front passenger seat beside him rather than in the back during travel.

Real-World Impact And Legal History

Mr Walker expressed gratitude to supporters who donated to a GoFundMe appeal and offered assistance during what he described as a cost-of-living crisis over Christmas. He stated that the modifications enabled Ms Walker to participate in family life again, citing their first short outing to buy groceries as a significant step forward. Daily Mail contacted Bounce Australia for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

The case is listed in the Personal Injuries List and is expected to proceed in Melbourne with a judge-only trial. This litigation is not the first time Bounce's Grovedale facility has faced legal scrutiny. In September 2024, the County Court of Victoria more than tripled a fine against Bounce Australia to forty thousand dollars after the company pleaded guilty to failing to protect non-employees from health and safety risks.

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The original twelve thousand five hundred dollar fine imposed by the Geelong Magistrates' Court in March 2024 was set aside on appeal. The prosecution stemmed from a May 2022 incident involving an eleven-year-old boy and two friends using the climbing wall area. Each wall had an auto-belay system requiring climbers to clip a carabiner from a floor mat onto their harness before climbing.

In his excitement to race a friend, the boy failed to notice the system was still retracted at the top of the wall. Believing he was already clipped in because the mat was on the floor, he climbed to the top, pressed the timer button, and pushed off. Instead of being lowered safely, he fell four metres to the ground, highlighting ongoing safety concerns at the facility.