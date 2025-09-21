Sarm Heslop's Mother Appeals to Donald Trump for Help in Missing Person Case

The mother of missing British sailor Sarm Heslop is requesting former US President Donald Trump's intervention in the unsolved disappearance of her daughter. Heslop vanished in 2021 in the US Virgin Islands, and her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, has been uncooperative with the investigation.

Brenda Street, the mother of Sarm Heslop , a British sailor who disappeared four years ago, has appealed to former US President Donald Trump to intervene in the investigation surrounding her daughter's mysterious vanishing. Ms. Heslop, 41, was last seen with her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane , on his yacht, the Siren Song, in the US Virgin Islands on March 8, 2021. The case remains a 'cold case,' with Mr. Bane refusing to cooperate with the police, citing his Fifth Amendment rights.

Street is imploring Trump to use his influence to push for a thorough investigation, including a forensic examination of the yacht and urging Bane to provide information. She believes Trump could be more effective in compelling action than other entities have been. The last confirmed sighting of Sarm Heslop was on the Siren Song. Mr. Bane reported her missing after being alerted by the yacht's anchor alarm at 2 a.m. on the day of her disappearance. He had spent the evening with Sarm and claimed to have been unaware of her absence until that moment. Despite the ongoing investigation, Mr. Bane has never been formally questioned and has not fully cooperated with law enforcement, leading to frustration and anger from Heslop's family. \Further complicating the situation, concerns have been raised about Mr. Bane's past, specifically a conviction for assaulting his ex-wife. This revelation has prompted Ms. Street to advocate for thorough criminal record checks on all dating platforms to prevent similar situations. In addition to the lack of cooperation from Bane, Street points to actions that she perceives as obstructing the investigation. These include a delay in contacting the US Coast Guard and preventing them from boarding the yacht. Also, Street's phone number was blocked by Bane following the disappearance. This has fuelled her conviction that Bane is concealing crucial information, further intensifying her desire for answers. The US Virgin Islands police commissioner has also publicly urged Mr. Bane to cooperate. He questioned his silence and actions following Sarm's disappearance. \Sarm Heslop's journey to the US Virgin Islands began in 2019 when she left her home in Southampton, England, to pursue her dream of sailing across the Atlantic. In 2020, she met Ryan Bane on Tinder and subsequently became a cook on the Siren Song. Her family and friends have not given up hope, and they continue to raise awareness of her disappearance, emphasizing their determination to uncover the truth. In March 2021, off the US Virgin Island of St John, Sarm was last seen. Her friends desire closure and the ability to properly lay her to rest. They are determined to continue the search for answers surrounding her disappearance. Ryan Bane's lawyer stated that his client has not been charged with any crime and is willing to return to the US Virgin Islands voluntarily if required. However, Street and many others believe that his lack of cooperation and his refusal to provide a full account of the events surrounding Sarm's disappearance are deeply suspicious. She asserts that, if Mr. Bane had nothing to hide, he would have provided a detailed explanation to the authorities immediately after her disappearance. She believes he should have nothing to hide, and her determination to find answers remains unwavering





