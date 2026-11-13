SASRA Warns of Real Danger to Soldiers Amid Afghanistan War Crimes Inquiry

Senior officers warn that Special Air Service personnel face threats from hostile state actors due to legal inquiries into Afghanistan conduct, urging immediate security protections.

The Special Air Service Regimental Association (SASRA) has issued a stark warning that its members and their families are being placed in genuine peril due to an ongoing High Court inquiry into alleged war crimes. Senior military officers contend that hostile state actors, specifically Russia and China, alongside various terrorist groups, are actively exploiting the legal proceedings taking place at the Royal Courts of Justice. This disclosure marks a significant escalation in the debate surrounding the treatment of elite British soldiers accused of serious misconduct during their service overseas.

Safety Threats From State Actors

Brigadier Ed Butler, the retired SAS Commanding Officer who currently serves as President of SASRA, wrote directly to the regiment's members to highlight these emerging security risks. He argued that the Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan provides a hybrid opportunity for adversaries to weaken a key special forces opponent through the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and deliberate distortion. Butler emphasized that these bad actors, whether they are state-sponsored or non-state entities, do not respect international borders, established legalities, or moral codes, and will inevitably seek to exploit vulnerabilities within the disclosure process.

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The former commanding officer of 16 Air Assault Brigade noted that the advent of artificial intelligence and the cross-referencing of public information have created new and unprecedented risks for personnel identification. He stated clearly that the Ministry of Defence and the Inquiry are not giving proper attention to the specific threats posed to soldiers and their families through the current level of information disclosure. Butler asserted that without robust protective measures, the exposure of identities could lead to real-world harm for those who have served the United Kingdom.

Allegations of Extra Judicial Killings

The SASRA intervention follows severe allegations regarding the conduct of soldiers during their deployment in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013. These are the most serious claims made against the regiment, with soldiers facing accusations of scores of Extra Judicial Killings, commonly known as EJKs, of Taliban suspects who were held in British custody. The findings of the judge-led Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan, currently overseen by Lord Justice Sir Charles Haddon-Cave, are expected to trigger a formal criminal investigation by specialist military police officers.

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If the allegations are proven, individual soldiers could face murder charges, while their commanders might be indicted for crimes such as misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice. In an extreme scenario, the SAS could suffer the collective punishment of having one of its four sabre squadrons disbanded. These potential legal consequences have intensified fears within the regimental community about the long-term viability and safety of its personnel.

Political Reactions And Recruitment Concerns

Political figures have entered the fray, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch demanding that Prime Minister Andy Burnham stop what she described as a witch hunt against SAS soldiers. Earlier this week, Badenoch stated that inquiries into these allegations would become Labour's legacy unless he ceased the perceived nonsense. She called for an immediate halt to the investigations, arguing that the pursuit of justice is being weaponized against elite troops who are already facing operational challenges.

Brigadier Butler also repeated warnings about the never-ending persecution of soldiers, which he argues is adversely affecting recruitment and retention within the special forces. Reports indicate that elite soldiers are increasingly reluctant to deploy on sensitive operations due to the threat of retrospective legal action. The Prince of Wales, a close supporter of the regiment, serves as the patron of SASRA, having accepted the invitation last year to lend his name to the association's cause.

Previous Syria Shooting Controversies

The SASRA letter also references the persecution of soldiers over the shooting of an ISIS terrorist in Syria, a story that was exclusively revealed in 2024. Five men, including an individual known as Jay Cal, were wrongly accused of murder in relation to the incident. This false allegation damaged their careers and led to extensive military police investigations, codenamed Operation Tanglement 1 and 2.

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General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, who was the Director Special Forces at the time and is now the First Sea Lord, intervened in the Syrian case, prompting the investigations. The regiment's commanding officer and other officers were also wrongly accused of covering for their colleagues. They were persecuted before eventually being cleared of any wrongdoing. SASRA argues that this pattern of wrongful accusation and subsequent clearance demonstrates a systemic failure to protect soldiers from legal harassment, reinforcing the need for strengthened anonymity and personal security arrangements for troops and their dependents.