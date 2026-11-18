Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has dramatically improved cancer diagnosis rates, climbing from last place to fifth nationally. This rapid turnaround has enabled faster treatment for patients like Ian Swift.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has achieved a dramatic reversal in its national performance rankings for cancer diagnostics, jumping from the bottom of the list to fifth place within just a few months. The trust, which was ranked last out of 119 NHS trusts in February 2025 for diagnosing or ruling out the disease, now reports that 87.8% of suspected cancer referrals receive an opinion within the statutory 28-day window. This performance significantly exceeds the national target of 80%, demonstrating a rapid and effective improvement in clinical pathways that are saving lives and reducing patient anxiety.

Rapid Diagnosis Pathways Reduce Wait Times

The speed of diagnostic procedures has been described as a "whirlwind" by Royal Navy veteran and retired firefighter Ian Swift, whose personal experience highlights the trust's operational changes. Swift, aged 56, underwent a remarkably fast progression from his initial bowel cancer symptoms to surgery and subsequent chemotherapy treatment. He noted that he waited only "two or three days" after his first blood test before being asked to complete a quantitative faecal immunochemical test, commonly known as a qFIT. This expedited testing process allowed doctors to identify the need for further investigation almost immediately, showcasing the efficiency of the new diagnostic protocols implemented by the trust.

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Personal Case Shows Improved Clinical Outcomes

Swift's journey from initial suspicion to a confirmed diagnosis in March, less than 28 days after his first blood test, illustrates the tangible benefits of the trust's streamlined approach. After receiving a telephone call from his doctor at six o'clock in the evening following the qFIT, he was quickly scheduled for appointments at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital. These appointments included an anoscopy and a colonoscopy, which led to his bowel cancer diagnosis. Swift emphasized that the clear communication he received throughout this period helped him understand exactly what was happening at every stage, reducing the uncertainty often associated with cancer referrals and ensuring he felt informed and supported by the medical team.

National Rankings Reflect Major Upward Trend

The statistical improvements at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are reflected in its current standing among the country's healthcare providers. While the trust now ranks fifth for timely diagnostic opinions, it has also made significant strides in the speed at which patients begin treatment. Currently, 76.7% of patients start their treatment within 62 days of referral, placing the trust 41st out of 122 reporting hospitals. This represents an upward jump of 71 places compared to its position in February 2025, indicating a comprehensive and sustained effort to meet and exceed NHS performance standards across multiple diagnostic metrics.

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Nursing Leadership Credits Strategic Changes

Siwan Owen, the Lead Cancer Nurse at SaTH, attributed these rapid improvements to the significant hard work invested in refining the trust's diagnostic capabilities. She highlighted the critical role played by community diagnostic centres, which have allowed patients to be referred directly from general practitioner practices for diagnostics in a much faster manner. Owen explained that this localized approach not only accelerates the identification of cancer but also provides immediate relief for those who do not have the disease. By ruling out cancer sooner, the trust has been able to alleviate long-term anxiety for many patients, thereby having a huge impact on their overall quality of life during a stressful period.

Support Networks Aid Long Term Recovery

Beyond the clinical improvements, the trust has also ensured that patients have access to robust support networks to aid their recovery and survivorship. Swift regularly attends the Telford branch of SaTH-run cancer support group Men Like Us, which he describes as a "really great crowd" of individuals offering mutual encouragement. He also praised the assistance provided by charities Lingen Davies and Macmillan Cancer, calling their support "absolutely fantastic". Owen noted that faster diagnosis usually results in better outcomes for patients, particularly in terms of long-term survivorship, reinforcing the importance of both timely medical intervention and ongoing emotional support in the holistic treatment of cancer.