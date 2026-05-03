Saturday Night Live Roasts King Charles III's US Visit with Controversial Jabs at Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew

Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment delivered sharp satire on King Charles III's historic US visit, mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump. The comedians targeted the royals with controversial jokes, while political figures criticized the King's omission of Jeffrey Epstein in his speech to Congress. The visit, marked by high-profile meetings and diplomatic tensions, became a focal point for both humor and criticism.

Saturday Night Live delivered a scathing satire of King Charles III's historic visit to the United States, targeting the British monarchy with sharp humor and controversial jabs.

The sketch show's Weekend Update segment, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, spared no one, from Meghan Markle to Prince Andrew, while also mocking former President Donald Trump's interactions with the royal family. Che opened the segment with a quip about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who had urged King Charles to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond to India during his visit.

'I'm surprised he didn't take Mamdani back to England with him, because he is an Indian treasure,' Che joked, referencing the divisive remarks made by the mayor. The comedians then turned their attention to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, suggesting that the King's visit was not just to celebrate America's 250th anniversary but also to 'seek the release of a British hostage being held by an American terrorist.

' The remark was a clear dig at Markle, who has been a frequent target of tabloid criticism and public scrutiny since her marriage to Prince Harry. The segment concluded with a controversial joke about Prince Andrew, who has faced widespread condemnation for his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jost quipped that Trump could simply call Andrew, saved in his phone as 'Andrew (Island),' referencing the disgraced prince's alleged ties to Epstein's infamous private island.

The jokes came as King Charles wrapped up his three-day tour of the US, which included visits to Washington DC, New York City, and Virginia. The trip, his first as monarch, was marked by high-profile meetings, including a speech to the US Congress and a state dinner at the White House.

However, the visit was not without controversy, particularly when Trump made a surprising remark about the King's private views on Iran and nuclear weapons. During the state dinner, Trump praised the US-UK alliance but also waded into Middle Eastern tensions, stating that King Charles privately agreed with his hardline stance on Iran.

'We will never let that opponent ever… Charles agrees with me, even more than I do… we will never let that opponent have a nuclear weapon,' Trump said, sparking cheers in the room. The remark drew criticism from some, who questioned whether the King would publicly endorse such a stance.

Meanwhile, California Democrat Ro Khanna expressed disappointment that King Charles failed to mention Jeffrey Epstein in his speech to Congress, calling it a 'moral failure.

' Khanna, who had met with Epstein survivors, said the omission was disrespectful and emblematic of elite impunity. Republican Nancy Mace also weighed in, suggesting that the King had deliberately avoided the topic. The satire from Saturday Night Live and the political reactions highlight the complex dynamics surrounding King Charles' visit, blending humor, controversy, and diplomatic tensions





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