Saturday Night Live's Double Take: Ferrell vs. Smith

Chad Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, appeared to be Will Ferrell in the season 50 finale of Saturday Night Live, leaving the audience in a state of confusion. Ferrell corrected Smith and the show resumed.

Saturday Night Live audience members were seeing double this week after they were confronted with what appeared to be two Will Ferrell s in the season 50 finale's opening monologue.

But fans familiar with the 58-year-old former cast member picked up on something fishy as soon as he bounded down the stairs to start his monologue. That's because it wasn't actually Ferrell at all, but his doppelgänger, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, whose resemblance to the funnyman has long been a source of playful contention between the two.

Smith, 64, was dressed in a gray suit and black tie-free shirt that turned out to be the exact same outfit that the real Ferrell was wearing when he showed up just moments into the monologue to take control from the impostor.

'I'm thrilled to be back here hosting Saturday Nigh Live. Thrilled!

' the rocker said as he tried to take control of the show. 'I was a cast member here for seven years, and now I'm hosting for the sixth time! Amazing. It really feels like coming home.

', But then the door at the back of the bandstand swung open and the real Ferrell burst through and scurried down to the front of the stage to cut off his look-alike.

But fans familiar with the 58-year-old former cast member picked up on something fishy as soon as he bounded down the stairs to start his monologue. That's because it wasn't actually Ferrell at all, but his doppelgänger, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, whose resemblance to the funnyman has long been a source of playful contention between the two.

Smith, 64, was dressed in a gray suit and black tie-free shirt that turned out to be the exact same outfit that the real Ferrell was wearing when he showed up just moments into the monologue to take control from the impostor.

'I'm thrilled to be back here hosting Saturday Nigh Live. Thrilled!

' the rocker said as he tried to take control of the show. 'I was a cast member here for seven years, and now I'm hosting for the sixth time! Amazing. It really feels like coming home.

', But then the door at the back of the bandstand swung open and the real Ferrell burst through and scurried down to the front of the stage to cut off his look-alike





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saturday Night Live Will Ferrell Chad Smith Chili Peppers Doppelgänger Playful Contention False Start True Start

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price's Wedding Preparations and Celebration Ahead of Saturday's NuptialsThe wedding of Venezuela Fury, daughter of Tyson Fury, and her boyfriend Noah Price, who is also the son of a boxer, is set to take place at an ancient Church of England venue on the Isle of Man. The wedding preparations commenced at 4am on the day of the wedding, with the couple and their loved ones dressed up in formal attire to celebrate the beautiful union.

Read more »

Newcastle United release official statement on Saturday announcing another defender leavingEmil Krafth to depart, Newcastle United release official statement on Saturday announcing another defender leaving.

Read more »

Saturday Kitchen star missing from show as host addresses last-minute absenceSaturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt joked with Rivals stars about a missing guest on this week's show.

Read more »

Saturday Night Live UK Season 2 Confirmed, September ReleaseThe show is confirmed to return for season 2 with 12 new episodes and it will start airing between autumn 2026 and early 2027. The final episode is tonight, hosted by [Host's Name]. On social media, viewers have mixed reviews for season 1.

Read more »