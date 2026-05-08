Saturday Night Live UK Renewed for Second Season Amidst Strong Viewer Reception

Sky confirms a second season of Saturday Night Live UK ahead of its debut season finale, with 12 new episodes expected in autumn. The show has defied early skepticism, becoming Sky's most talked-about program of the year, featuring a mix of celebrity hosts and musical performances.

Saturday Night Live UK has secured a second season even before its debut series concludes next weekend, with 12 fresh episodes slated for production. The show, which premiered in the UK earlier this year after over 50 years of its American counterpart, airs live from London at 10pm on Saturdays on Sky and NOW.

The first season has already showcased prominent figures such as Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Jack Whitehall, and Nicola Coughlan, with Aimee Lou Wood hosting the most recent episode alongside MNEK. Upcoming episodes will feature BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, who will close the season on May 16. Sky has confirmed that the second season will likely return as early as autumn, signaling strong confidence in the show's future.

Lorne Michaels, the executive producer of SNL UK, expressed his pride in the team and excitement for the upcoming season, stating, 'It keeps getting better every week.

' Phil Edgar Jones, Sky's executive director of unscripted originals, praised the show's success, noting that despite initial skepticism, SNL UK has become Sky's most talked-about program of the year. The cast includes a mix of newcomers and established talents, such as Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young.

Musical performances have been a highlight, with artists like Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Kasabian, Jorja Smith, and Foo Fighters gracing the stage. Despite early predictions of its failure, with bookmakers giving it 1-2 odds of being canceled after one season, SNL UK has defied expectations. Fans have embraced the show, with many praising its potential to surpass the American version. Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers expressing excitement and enthusiasm for the UK adaptation.

Saturday Night Live, originally created by Lorne Michaels, has been a staple of American television since 1975, with over 1,000 episodes across 51 seasons. The UK version, a Sky Original, premiered on March 21, bringing the iconic sketch comedy format to British audiences





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