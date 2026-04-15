Saturday Night Live UK Welcomes Bridgerton and White Lotus Stars as Guest Hosts, While Jack Whitehall Jabs at Scott Mills' Sacking

Saturday Night Live UK has announced Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood as its upcoming celebrity guest hosts. Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton, will host on April 25th with The Foo Fighters as musical guests. Wood, from The White Lotus and Sex Education, will host on May 2nd with MEEK. The news comes as comedian Jack Whitehall made light of Scott Mills' recent dismissal from BBC Radio during his own hosting stint, referencing the DJ's controversial past allegations.

The highly anticipated British adaptation of the iconic sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live UK, is set to captivate audiences with its next two prominent guest hosts: Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood . This exciting announcement is poised to send ripples of delight through the dedicated fanbases of the acclaimed series Bridgerton and the critically lauded drama The White Lotus , both of which feature these talented actresses in leading roles.

The six-part Sky Original series, a fresh UK iteration of the legendary American institution, is scheduled to premiere on Sky and NOW next month, promising live entertainment from London every Saturday night. Each 75-minute episode will feature a different celebrity host commanding the stage, supported by the show’s core ensemble cast. This inaugural cast includes a dynamic group of comedic talent: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young.

Nicola Coughlan, 39, is slated to host the episode airing on Saturday, April 25th. Joining her for this much-anticipated broadcast will be the veteran rock band The Foo Fighters, making their debut on SNL UK as the musical guest. The following week, on May 2nd, the hosting duties will be handed over to Aimee Lou Wood, 32. Her episode will feature the emerging British artist MEEK as the musical guest, further showcasing the show’s commitment to highlighting both established and rising stars.

Nicola Coughlan, who has garnered widespread recognition for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington in the Netflix global phenomenon Bridgerton, will undoubtedly bring her charm and wit to the SNL UK stage. Fans will also remember her from the popular Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, where she played Clare Devlin, and her role as Silky, a fairy, in the feature film The Magic Faraway Tree. Aimee Lou Wood, meanwhile, is widely acclaimed for her impactful performance as Chelsea in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus, a role that earned her numerous award nominations. Her screen career began with a memorable role as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix comedy series Sex Education, where she was a beloved cast member throughout its run.

The reveal of the upcoming hosts comes amidst a backdrop of notable commentary from previous guest hosts. Comedian Jack Whitehall, who recently helmed an episode of SNL UK, took a pointed jab at Scott Mills following the BBC Radio DJ’s controversial dismissal from BBC Radio. Mills was terminated by the corporation after it was revealed he had been subject to a police investigation seven years prior concerning alleged sex offenses involving a boy under 16. Although the case was subsequently closed, the BBC stated it was aware of the investigation in 2017 but only acted upon new information coming to light recently. Sources suggest that many within the BBC have maintained a tight-lipped stance regarding the specifics of Mills' sacking, with the star himself reportedly feeling vulnerable in the aftermath. The full details of this situation have been extensively covered.

During his SNL UK hosting appearance, Jack Whitehall humorously referenced Scott Mills while discussing his upcoming wedding to fiancée Roxy Horner. Whitehall lamented the considerable expenses associated with the nuptials, particularly mentioning the cost of flowers, canapés, and the band. He then humorously added that they had also booked Scott Mills as their wedding DJ, quipping, “Not seeing that deposit again.” Scott Mills was dismissed by the BBC in the weeks preceding this, just six days after being taken off-air following his final Radio 2 breakfast show. Reports have linked his dismissal to a 2016 police investigation into allegations of serious sexual offenses against a teenage boy between 1997 and 2000, a case that was dropped approximately seven years ago due to insufficient evidence. This has led to him being dropped from various other engagements, including his lucrative £190,000-per-year pantomime role, an appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and a DJ set at Ibiza Symphonica.

Furthermore, viewers have observed that episodes of Top Of The Pops featuring Scott Mills, who presented the series in 1999, have been removed from circulation. Scott and his now-husband Sam emerged victorious in the second celebrity series of Race Across The World in 2024. The DJ, who reportedly earns between £355,000 and £359,999 annually from the BBC, had taken over the Radio 2 breakfast show from Zoe Ball in 2025.

In a significant statement issued through his legal representatives to the Daily Mail, Scott Mills broke his silence to acknowledge his involvement in the investigation and did not dispute the allegations. His statement confirmed the Metropolitan Police’s statement, which related to him. It stated that an allegation of a historic sexual offense was made against him in 2016, which was investigated by the police, and that he fully cooperated with the investigation in 2018. The statement further clarified that the Crown Prosecution Service, after reviewing the file of evidence submitted by the police, determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Given that the investigation pertained to an allegation dating back nearly three decades and the police investigation concluded seven years ago, Mills expressed his hope for public and media respect for his wish to refrain from further comment on the matter.





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Saturday Night Live UK Nicola Coughlan Aimee Lou Wood Bridgerton The White Lotus Scott Mills Jack Whitehall BBC Radio TV Shows Comedy

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