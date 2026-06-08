Saudi Arabia's Cinematic Surge: From Ancient Epics to Modern Filmmaking Hubs

Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a major destination for film production, driven by state-of-the-art studios, generous incentives, and a focus on epic historical narratives. New complexes like Qiddiya's Playmaker Studios are hosting major productions such as Unbroken Sword, about the Muslim commander Khalid ibn Al-Walid, and Desert Warrior, which explores a lesser-known chapter of ancient Arabian history. Attractive rebates of up to 40% from the Saudi Film Commission are luring Hollywood, Bollywood, and global filmmakers, while diversified projects like the cross-cultural Kpops! demonstrate ambition beyond desert epics. This expansion, supported by cutting-edge facilities in Neom, AlUla, and Riyadh, signals a transformative era for the kingdom's creative economy and cultural influence.

From the swords and sandals epics of the early 1960s to Ridley Scott's Gladiator films, the battles and rebellions of the ancient world have long been a rich source of material for movie directors.

Our understanding of the conflicts that shaped our world has been led by movies like Ben Hur, 300 and Cleopatra. But how many of us know about the Battle of the Yarmuk that took place in 636AD? The answer will be - a lot more when a movie called Unbroken Sword reaches our screens. The film is about the legendary Arab military commander Khalid ibn Al-Walid, whose much smaller forces defeated the mighty Byzantine army in Syria.

That was a turning point in world history, hastening the ultimate decline of Byzantine power across the Levant. But the movie itself is a landmark in film production. It's the first movie to be shot by Playmaker Studios, part of the Qiddiya entertainment city on the slopes of the Tuwaiq Mountains, 40 minutes southwest of Riyadh.

Desert Warrior is an epic starring Aiysha Hart and Sir Ben Kingsley Wadi Al-Disah in Tabuk, one of the locations for Desert Warrior As well as the studios, Qiddiya will boast high-end theme parks, motor sport facilities and a safari park. The production hub spans more than 50 acres of backlots and comprises two purpose-built soundstages with high-spec audio systems.

That's just one of Saudi Arabia's newly launched filming spaces, alongside Neom, AlUla and the just-opened JAX studio in central Riyadh. And it adds weight to director Sean Baker's prophetic speech at December's Red Sea Film Festival where he compared Saudi Arabia today to 'the early days of Hollywood.

' That festival opened with another epic set in the ancient history of Arabia and the Middle East, Desert Warrior, starring Aiysha Hart and Sir Ben Kingsley. Again, it opened a chapter in history virtually unknown in the west - the revolt against the Sassanid empire in the early 7th century. The film's production, originally scheduled for Dubai and Jordan, was interrupted by COVID.

When it resumed, the British team of director Rupert Wyatt and producer Jeremy Bolt decided to move the entire operation to a single hub near the historic north-western Saudi city of Tabuk. Screen Daily reported that the 600-strong production team set up base 40 minutes from their hotel in Tabuk, taking 4x4s to film in the Neom region's deserts with its mix of rocky, red, colored and flat sands.

It isn't only logistics, state-of-the-art facilities and a growing pool of eager technical and creative talent that's drawing Hollywood, Bollywood and the rest of the film world to Saudi. Another photo of the Wadi Al-Disah region Savvy film destinations have long understood the power of generous production incentives to attract high-profile shoots, bringing with them significant tourism and wider economic benefits.

Of those, the Saudi Film Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, offer is arguably one of the most attractive packages around, with grants of up to 40% to local, regional, and international film production companies. For a mid-budget Hollywood feature of $50 million, that can translate into a saving of $20 million. The early years of this film boom will inevitably be dominated by big-budget epics in spectacular desert settings.

That began with the US blockbuster Kandahar, starring Gerard Butler, which was filmed in AlUla and Jeddah in 2021. But the producers, backers and the Saudi Film Commission itself are just as eager to attract projects with smaller budgets and films covering all genres. Take the 2024 film Kpops! As the name suggests, the plot is about a rapper trying to break into the South Korea music scene.

The action takes place in LA, Seoul - and the magical and historic province of Saudi Arabia's AlUla. Find out more at Saudi Film Commission https://film.moc.gov.sa/e





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Saudi Film Industry Qiddiya Studios Desert Warrior Unbroken Sword Saudi Film Commission Incentives

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