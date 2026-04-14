Saudi Arabia Warns Trump of Iran's Potential Bab al-Mandeb Response to Hormuz Blockade

Saudi Arabia warns former US President Trump that Iran may retaliate against the Hormuz blockade by disrupting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical global trade route. The kingdom fears the use of Houthi proxies in Yemen and urges a return to negotiations.

Saudi Arabia has issued a stark warning to former US President Donald Trump , cautioning him about the potential consequences of Iran 's response to the naval blockade imposed on the Strait of Hormuz. Riyadh is deeply concerned that Tehran may employ its Houthi proxies in Yemen to disrupt the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime passage that facilitates approximately 10 percent of global trade between Asian and European markets, primarily via the Suez Canal. This strategic waterway, connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, is crucial for international commerce, and any disruption could have significant repercussions on the global economy. The Saudi leadership fears that Iran might see the closure of Bab al-Mandeb as a retaliatory measure to the Hormuz blockade, potentially exacerbating regional tensions and impacting crucial trade routes.

The urgency of the situation is amplified by the mounting pressure from Riyadh on Trump to reconsider the Hormuz blockade and re-engage in negotiations with Iran. Reports indicate that Saudi officials are actively seeking a resolution to the escalating crisis. The warning from Riyadh is reinforced by statements from Iranian officials. Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, has explicitly stated that Iran views Bab al-Mandeb with the same strategic importance as Hormuz, implying that any perceived aggression in the region will be met with a decisive response. Similarly, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has raised concerns about the impact of potential disruptions to shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb, highlighting the strategic significance of the strait for the transit of oil, gas, and essential commodities. The narrowing of the Bab al-Mandeb, with its width of only 18 miles at its narrowest point, has historically presented navigational challenges, intensifying concerns about its vulnerability to disruption.

The implications of a potential closure of the Bab al-Mandeb are far-reaching. The strait serves as the only sea route connecting Asian and Persian Gulf oil supplies to the Suez Canal and ultimately to European markets. Prior to the ongoing conflicts, the strait facilitated the transit of millions of barrels of crude oil and petroleum daily. Disruption to the Bab al-Mandeb could cripple those exports and further destabilize global energy markets already reeling from the Hormuz blockade. The Houthis, who have demonstrated their capacity to disrupt shipping in the region, are considered the obvious partners for Iran in any potential action against the Bab al-Mandeb. Recent developments, including the Houthis' involvement in regional conflicts, underscore their capability to carry out such operations. The potential closure of Bab al-Mandeb could undermine Saudi Arabia's efforts to maintain its oil exports and further compound the existing challenges posed by the Hormuz blockade, thereby heightening tensions in the region and jeopardizing global trade. As global energy prices increase, the world will watch as this geopolitical chess game unfolds, while the key players try to position themselves for long term gains.





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