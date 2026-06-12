Savannah Guthrie Continues Today Show Duties Amid Unverified Claims About Missing Mother's Whereabouts in Mexico

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie carried on with her hosting responsibilities on the Today show despite unsettling anonymous tips suggesting her missing mother Nancy Guthrie, 84, might be buried in the Mariposa region of Mexico near the Arizona border. The nonprofit Buscando Corazones, which previously uncovered unmarked graves in the area, conducted searches based on the tipster's descriptions but found no remains. Guthrie, who has publicly shared her emotional struggle, returned to the show in April after her mother vanished in January. While authorities acknowledge the reports, no confirmed link has been established, and searches continue with local police support.

Savannah Guthrie , the prominent NBC anchor, faced an extraordinary personal challenge while maintaining her professional duties on the Today show. The53-year-old journalist continued her broadcast just hours after sensational claims emerged from an anonymous tip ster regarding her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

According to reports, an unidentified caller contacted the Mexican nonprofit organization Buscando Corazones, alleging that Nancy Guthrie's remains could be found in the wooded area of Mariposa, Mexico-a region notorious for unmarked graves near the Arizona border. This tip, delivered on a Wednesday, described a body matching the 84-year-old woman's characteristics and even provided specific details about clothing to verify identity. Despite an immediate search in the area, nothing was found.

The same caller had previously suggested a burial site in a nearby stream, leading to a May 16 search that also proved fruitless. The organization's leader, Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, relayed these developments to KPNX-Arizona, noting the caller sounded male and expressed hope that the described site would yield results. While the Pima County Sheriff's Office acknowledged awareness of the reports, they clarified that Mexican authorities had not reached out to them, and they emphasized the investigation remains active.

Nogales police agreed to accompany another search on June 16 but stressed they are not part of any formal probe. Photos from TMZ depicted search teams combing through difficult terrain, looking for signs like disturbed soil, burn marks, and remote stream beds. Throughout this turmoil, Guthrie has publicly displayed resilience, confessing emotional moments but vowing to hold both sadness and joy. She returned to the show in April after stepping away initially following her mother's disappearance in January.

Her moving testimony on Monday, where she tearfully told cohost Jenna Bush Hager, 'I cry every morning on the way to work,' underscored her commitment to carrying on despite profound personal anguish. The story highlights the intersection of a high-profile media figure's private grief with ongoing cross-border efforts to locate missing persons, a mission undertaken by the dedicated nonprofit that has previously uncovered mass graves in the region.

The tipster's claims, though unverified so far, have intensified search operations and drawn attention to the complex issue of disappearances along the US-Mexico border. Guthrie's situation has resonated with many, as she balances her role as a television host with the unbearable uncertainty of her mother's fate. The searches, led by volunteers and local police, continue to scan the arid landscape, driven by the hope that new evidence might finally bring closure to the Guthrie family.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie remains on air, embodying a public face of perseverance while privately navigating one of life's most devastating ordeals





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Savannah Guthrie Nancy Guthrie Missing Buscando Corazones Mariposa Mexico Unmarked Graves Border Anonymous Tip Today Show Anchor

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