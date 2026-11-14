Savannah Guthrie Extends Today Show Contract Amid Mother's Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie renews her contract with NBC amid the ongoing investigation into her mother Nancy's disappearance. Details on the case and contract terms.

Senior anchor Savannah Guthrie has officially extended her contract with NBC, effectively ending rumors that she would leave the network following the traumatic disappearance of her mother. The veteran journalist has spent the last fifteen years contributing to the broadcaster's prime-time programming, solidifying her status as a central figure in morning television.

This renewed commitment comes despite the unresolved mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since late January. The decision to stay suggests that the anchor intends to continue her professional duties while navigating a deeply personal family crisis that has captivated national attention.

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Guthrie Contract Renewal Details

Savannah Guthrie is rumored to be earning an annual salary of eight million dollars following this contract extension. Her tenure at NBC News began well over a decade ago, and she became a main co-anchor of the Today show in 2012. She currently shares hosting duties with Craig Melvin, a role she has maintained through significant personal challenges.

The extension clarifies her future with the network, dispelling speculation that the stress of her mother's vanishing might force her resignation. Industry observers note that her continued presence provides stability for the program, which has seen various lineup changes over the years.

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The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. She had attended dinner with her daughter Annie that evening before being driven home by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped her off at approximately 9:50 PM.

Investigators believe the incident began shortly after midnight. Released footage from the FBI shows a masked individual outside the residence tampering with a doorbell camera. The device disconnected at 1:47 AM on February 1, a moment authorities suspect marks when Nancy was removed from her home. The victim is 84 years old and suffers from mobility issues requiring daily medication for a heart condition.

Evidence and Suspect Description

Authorities have released detailed descriptions of the individual seen on camera. The suspect is described as a male with an average build, standing approximately five feet nine inches or five feet ten inches tall. He was observed wearing black latex gloves and carrying a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. Evidence also suggests he may have had a holstered gun.

The FBI released doorbell footage showing the figure interacting with the property. Less than an hour after the camera went offline, an app monitoring Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker disconnected from her phone. Blood drops were subsequently found on the front porch, leading to the conclusion that she was kidnapped. She failed to attend a church service the following day, prompting her family to report her missing.

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Ransom Notes and Community Response

The Pima County Sheriff's Office released two ransom notes in July that were believed to be genuine. The first, received on February 2, and the second on February 6, were initially sent to Tucson television station 13 News. Both messages claimed to originate from the captor and stated that Nancy had died shortly after the kidnapping and was buried in nature.

Savannah Guthrie recently shared an emotional update via Instagram, posting an old drawing from her daughter Vale. The artwork depicted an umbrella in the rain with the message, 'I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.' Guthrie wrote on November 1 that while the world appears normal, her family cannot move forward without answers.

The Guthrie family has offered a reward of up to one million dollars for information leading to their relative's whereabouts. Additionally, the FBI has offered a reward of one hundred thousand dollars. Despite these incentives, no suspect has yet been named, and the case remains open with more questions than answers.