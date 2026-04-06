Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Show After Mother's Abduction

Savannah Guthrie made an emotional return to the Today show after her mother's abduction, visibly moved by the support she received. Despite her family's efforts and a $1 million reward, Nancy remains missing.

Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show after a two-month absence following the abduction of her mother, Nancy . The 54-year-old anchor was visibly emotional as she greeted supporters outside the Rockefeller Plaza studio in New York City. Accompanied by her co-hosts, Guthrie was met with a display of support, including yellow ribbons and signs bearing messages of encouragement.

She expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of kindness and prayers she and her family had received, wiping away tears as she embraced her colleagues and connected with fans. Prior to going outside, Guthrie anchored the show from the studio desk, beginning with news headlines that included the war on Iran. She expressed her joy at being back, wearing a cheerful yellow lace dress that matched spring flowers on the set. Her co-host, Craig Melvin, acknowledged her return, stating it was good to have her back, and she immediately launched into news coverage. \Outside the studio, Guthrie was seen interacting with supporters, taking selfies and expressing her excitement to see the signs of support. She mentioned she felt the love that had been sent her way. Guthrie had previously given an in-depth interview to her co-host Hoda Kotb about her mother's disappearance, revealing her ongoing despair due to the lack of information about Nancy's whereabouts. NBC reportedly prepared a plan to aid Guthrie's return, and it is unknown how the show would handle any developments in the case. Nancy, 84, went missing on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. The subsequent investigation revealed a potential suspect, captured on camera tampering with the Nest doorbell camera. Despite the release of images and videos by the FBI, no major breakthroughs have occurred. Ransom notes, demanding Bitcoin, were sent to the family and media outlets, but their authenticity was not confirmed. \Throughout the investigation, several people have been questioned, but no arrests have been made. In an Easter Sunday video, Guthrie revealed her feelings of disappointment and abandonment. She expressed her struggle to reconcile her faith with her mother's continued absence, stating how difficult it has been. She referred to the promise of new life at Easter, and how it seemed far away during this difficult time. The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for any information that would lead to Nancy's safe return. The event highlights the emotional toll of Nancy’s disappearance on Savannah Guthrie and the efforts being undertaken to cope with the ongoing investigation and the challenges of returning to work while dealing with such personal turmoil





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