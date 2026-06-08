Savannah Guthrie Reveals Daily Tears Amid Ongoing Search for Missing Mother

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional update on the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted in January. She discussed her daily struggles, reliance on faith, and the family's $1 million reward as they continue to plead for information.

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie opened up about the ongoing emotional toll of her mother's disappearance, revealing that she cries every day, both on her way to work and on her way home.

In a heartfelt conversation with cohost Jenna Bush Hager during Monday's fourth hour of the show, Guthrie, 54, described the immense difficulty of returning to her role in April after stepping away to search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of January 31. Nancy, 84, is believed to have been abducted.

Guthrie expressed gratitude for the supportive environment at Today, which she said made returning to work easier than it would have been elsewhere. She emphasized her determination to stay strong for her children and family, drawing on her Christian faith to navigate the crisis. Referencing Isaiah 40:31, she explained that she feels she is merely trying to walk and not grow faint, a sentiment she called a gift from God.

Despite her pain, she urged the public not to give up hope, pleading for anyone with information to come forward. The Guthrie family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy's recovery, and authorities report no suspects. Guthrie has previously voiced concerns that her public profile might have made her mother a target.

She acknowledged the possibility that Nancy may no longer be alive but stressed the family's desperate need to bring her home to provide a proper Christian burial. Guthrie's recent Instagram post, featuring an image resembling the ascension of Jesus Christ with the caption "Bring her home," echoed her ongoing social media appeals for help. The case remains a priority for local police and the FBI, as the family continues to hope for a breakthrough





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Savannah Guthrie Today Show Nancy Guthrie Missing Person Abduction Reward Christian Faith Emotional Update

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