Savannah Guthrie's First Mother's Day Without Her Missing Mother Nancy

On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, shared a heartbreaking post honoring his wife and her first Mother's Day without her mother Nancy who has been missing since February 1 from her Tucson home. Additionally, Hoda Kotb, Savannah's friend and Today show colleague, posted a heartfelt message as a gesture of support.

Savannah Guthrie 's husband shared a heartbreaking Mother's Day post for his beloved wife who is celebrating for the first time since her mother Nancy's kidnapping.

Nancy, 84, is believed to have been kidnapped by unknown captors nearly 100 days ago. Savannah and her family have been dealing with this crisis for nearly 100 days now, as they mourn their mother's disappearance. Savannah has been showcasing a special day on Mother's Day while also celebrating for her children Vale and Charley, who she shares with her husband Michael Feldman.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah's dear friend and Today show coworker, also honored Savannah with a heartfelt message, displaying her support





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Infrequent Mentions Savannah Guthrie Michael Feldman Nancy's Kidnapping Mother's Day Without Nancy Hoda Kotb

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